Adam Sandler's 2-Word Advice to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Revealed by Andy Reid
July 6 2026, Published 6:01 a.m. ET
Adam Sandler had a short but efficient piece of advice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while officiating their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.
The Kansas City Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, who was present at the wedding, shared the remark during a press interview on Sunday, July 5, at an event in Salt Lake City, per People.
"Adam Sandler conducted the service there, and he told me, 'Keep kissing.' In its simplest form. That’s a good thing," Reid said during the interview.
Andy Reid Explains Adam Sandler's Short But Sweet Wedding Advice to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Per the coach, Sandler's advice could prove to be really useful for the newlyweds, as he explained, "It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss… And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems."
Reid's wife, Tammy, who was at the event with him, chimed in, "He does that," referring to her husband. The couple has been married since 1981.
The Happy Gilmore star, too, has been married to his wife, Jackie, since 2003, and shares daughters Sadie, 20, and Sunny, 17, with her.
As for the ceremony itself, Reid recalled that the actor was "crazy" but "phenomenal" in his role. He also shared that Sandler "did a great job" and conducted the ceremony "with a lot of humor."
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Adam Sandler Serves as Officiant
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Intimate' Wedding: All the Details — From the 'Emotional' Vows to the Star-Studded Guest List
- Taylor Swift Watched Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Episode Before They Dated, Comedians Reveal: She Thought He Was 'Funny'
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Adam Sandler Has Previously Praised Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Sandler's daughters are known Swifties, and both of them attended the red carpet of the pop star's Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in October 2023, per Page Six.
Hence, the 50 First Dates star's enthusiasm for the newlywed couple is not new. He noted as much to Extra in July 2025, saying that he and his daughters "love Taylor" and her music.
Kelce also appeared in Sandler's 2025 movie Happy Gilmore 2 in a cameo role, wearing only an apron while Bad Bunny's character covered him in honey in a dream sequence.
He expressed his excitement at having the Kansas City Chiefs tight end be a part of his film to Entertainment Tonight in July 2025, saying that the 36-year-old is a "stud," but also "a great actor and a great human being."
"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as h---. He’s like the guys I grew up with," he said.
"When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say," the Big Daddy star added.