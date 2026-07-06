Adam Sandler's 2-Word Advice to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Revealed by Andy Reid

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Adam Sandler had a short but efficient piece of advice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while officiating their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. The Kansas City Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, who was present at the wedding, shared the remark during a press interview on Sunday, July 5, at an event in Salt Lake City, per People. "Adam Sandler conducted the service there, and he told me, 'Keep kissing.' In its simplest form. That’s a good thing," Reid said during the interview.

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Andy Reid Explains Adam Sandler's Short But Sweet Wedding Advice to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA Andy Reid revealed Adam Sandler's advice to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for a successful marriage is to 'keep kissing.'

Per the coach, Sandler's advice could prove to be really useful for the newlyweds, as he explained, "It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss… And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems." Reid's wife, Tammy, who was at the event with him, chimed in, "He does that," referring to her husband. The couple has been married since 1981.

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Source: MEGA Andy Reid said Adam Sandler 'did a great job' officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

The Happy Gilmore star, too, has been married to his wife, Jackie, since 2003, and shares daughters Sadie, 20, and Sunny, 17, with her. As for the ceremony itself, Reid recalled that the actor was "crazy" but "phenomenal" in his role. He also shared that Sandler "did a great job" and conducted the ceremony "with a lot of humor."

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Adam Sandler Has Previously Praised Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA Adam Sandler previously admitted that he and his daughters are fans of Taylor Swift.

Sandler's daughters are known Swifties, and both of them attended the red carpet of the pop star's Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in October 2023, per Page Six. Hence, the 50 First Dates star's enthusiasm for the newlywed couple is not new. He noted as much to Extra in July 2025, saying that he and his daughters "love Taylor" and her music. Kelce also appeared in Sandler's 2025 movie Happy Gilmore 2 in a cameo role, wearing only an apron while Bad Bunny's character covered him in honey in a dream sequence.

Source: MEGA Adam Sandler gushed about Travis Kelce's 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo.