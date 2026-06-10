Kanye West Accuser Jenn An Claims Rapper Choked and Gagged Her During Audition — as He Argues Behavior Was 'Artistic Expression'

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West accuser Jenn An spoke out about an alleged 2010 encounter with the rapper that occurred when he chose her to be in his music video. Speaking on the Wednesday, June 10, episode of the "Fame Under Fire" podcast, the America's Next Top Model alum recalled being led into a room where there were just three other women, a chair and a sofa.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenn An Recalled Kanye West Encounter

Source: MEGA Jenn An claimed she was assaulted while working with Kanye West on a music video.

After allegedly "forgetting his lines," An claimed West had the other two models leave the room. She said he then pulled up a chair in front of the camera for her to sit. "I didn't know what was gonna happen, I was given no direction," she continued. "All of a sudden, he just reaches a hand out and starts, like choking me, and I'm just not sure what's happening."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenn An Claimed Kanye West Began 'Choking' Her on Set

Source: MEGA Jenn An claimed Kanye West started 'smearing' her makeup in a way that felt 'wrong.'

She continued, "He pulled his other hand out and starts choking me with both hands and then starts smearing my makeup all over my face and sticking his hands inside my mouth." Through tears, An claimed Ye's actions "simulated oral s--," and she felt he was smearing her makeup on her face in a way that felt "wrong."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenn An Claimed No One Intervened During the Video Shoot

Source: MEGA Jenn An described being 'choked' by the rapper as no one in the room intervened.

"He started sticking his fingers in my mouth, I feel like he was trying to touch as much as he could," she described, adding he also had his hands around her throat. "I remember feeling so suffocated. Like unsure, scared." An said she "just stared" at him through the encounter and waited for someone in the "room full of people" to intervene.

Kanye West Responded to Jenn An's Claims in Court

Source: MEGA Jenn An filed a lawsuit against Kanye West in 2024.