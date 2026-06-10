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Kanye West Accuser Jenn An Claims Rapper Choked and Gagged Her During Audition — as He Argues Behavior Was 'Artistic Expression'

Photo of Jenn An and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Jenn An spoke out in an on-camera interview about allegations against Kanye West.

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June 10 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

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Kanye West accuser Jenn An spoke out about an alleged 2010 encounter with the rapper that occurred when he chose her to be in his music video.

Speaking on the Wednesday, June 10, episode of the "Fame Under Fire" podcast, the America's Next Top Model alum recalled being led into a room where there were just three other women, a chair and a sofa.

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Jenn An Recalled Kanye West Encounter

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Photo of Jenn An claimed she was assaulted while working with Kanye West on a music video.
Source: MEGA

Jenn An claimed she was assaulted while working with Kanye West on a music video.

After allegedly "forgetting his lines," An claimed West had the other two models leave the room. She said he then pulled up a chair in front of the camera for her to sit.

"I didn't know what was gonna happen, I was given no direction," she continued. "All of a sudden, he just reaches a hand out and starts, like choking me, and I'm just not sure what's happening."

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Jenn An Claimed Kanye West Began 'Choking' Her on Set

Photo of Jenn An claimed that Kanye West started 'smearing' her makeup in a way that felt 'wrong.'
Source: MEGA

Jenn An claimed Kanye West started 'smearing' her makeup in a way that felt 'wrong.'

She continued, "He pulled his other hand out and starts choking me with both hands and then starts smearing my makeup all over my face and sticking his hands inside my mouth."

Through tears, An claimed Ye's actions "simulated oral s--," and she felt he was smearing her makeup on her face in a way that felt "wrong."

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Jenn An Claimed No One Intervened During the Video Shoot

Photo of Jenn An described being 'choked' by the rapper as no one in the room intervened.
Source: MEGA

Jenn An described being 'choked' by the rapper as no one in the room intervened.

"He started sticking his fingers in my mouth, I feel like he was trying to touch as much as he could," she described, adding he also had his hands around her throat. "I remember feeling so suffocated. Like unsure, scared."

An said she "just stared" at him through the encounter and waited for someone in the "room full of people" to intervene.

Kanye West Responded to Jenn An's Claims in Court

Photo of Jenn An filed a lawsuit against Kanye West in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Jenn An filed a lawsuit against Kanye West in 2024.

An filed a lawsuit against the "Good Life" rapper in 2024, alleging he sexually assaulted and strangled her on the set of the "In for the Kill" music video.

West has filed to dismiss the suit, claiming in January that his behavior “occurred in the course of producing expressive" art and should be protected by free speech.

"The emulation of sexual violence for artistic purposes is not itself sexual violence, and the presence of physical contact in a staged performance does not transform expressive conduct into a crime, let alone into gender-motivated violence," West's filing read, per documents obtained by a news outlet.

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