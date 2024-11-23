Kanye West Slapped With Lawsuit for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting and 'Gagging' 'America's Next Top Model' Contestant on 2010 Music Video Set
Kanye West has been served with another lawsuit.
According to the legal paperwork filed on Friday, November 22, the rapper, 47, allegedly sexually assaulted model Jenifer “Jenn” An — who was a contestant on America’s Next Top Model — on the set of La Roux’s “In for the Kill” in 2010.
The shoot reportedly occurred at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City in September. West was present at the British pop duo’s set, as he had a feature on a remix version of the song. After arriving with then-girlfriend Selita Ebanks, the father-of-four allegedly “took control of the production and the production team.”
The musician then allegedly asked all the models, including herself, to line up in the hallway.
“Give me the Asian girl,” An recalled West saying, which made her feel “uncomfortable,” but she “reluctantly acquiesced.” An — who was dressed in only lingerie — told the Grammy winner that she “wasn’t wearing very much,” and he reportedly replied, “That’s why I chose you.”
The suit claimed West took her to a long couch with a camera facing it before he began to touch her.
West allegedly “began to choke” her with one hand and then “wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands.” The fashion designer also reportedly “smothered” her face with “both of his hands.”
“He then rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her … to emulate forced oral s--,” the documents read.
During the assault, An claimed West told her, “This is art. This is f------ art. I am like Picasso.”
At one point, An tried to move her mouth away from West’s “gyrating hand,” and she “started to panic, and looked around the set, hoping to see anyone who could intervene.” An claims it got so intense she “struggled to breathe” and felt like she “temporarily blacked out.”
- Jamie Foxx Accused of Sexually Assaulting 18-Year-Old Woman at NYC Rooftop Lounge in 2015
- Kanye West Spewed 'Bigoted and Antisemitic' Comments 'Almost Daily,' Former Staffer Claims in New Lawsuit Filed Against the Rapper
- Kanye West Called Employees 'Slaves,' Used Racist Language and Engaged in 'Cruel Inhuman' Treatment of Staffers, New Bombshell Lawsuit Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
An alleged that she made eye contact with Ebanks at one point, however, the 41-year-old “abruptly turned her head away.”
In addition to taking legal action against West, An filed a suit against Universal Music Group — who backed the “Runaway” rapper at the time.
The filing claimed the music publishing company “failed to investigate” the situation and “otherwise take remedial action.” An alleged they didn’t do anything because West was “too profitable” for the firm to intervene “despite his unlawful conduct.”
An is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages for West’s actions.
She claims the incident caused her trauma and made her feel “extremely humiliated, degraded, victimized, embarrassed, and emotionally distressed.”
An added that she “suffered and will continue to suffer monetary damages, physical injury, emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life” and severe “physical distress.”
Page Six obtained the court documents from An's suit.