Kanye West Files to Dismiss 'ANTM' Star's Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Claims She's Trying to 'Censor His Art' and 'Silence' Him

Kanye West believes the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by Jenn An is being used as a strategy to "punish his creative process and censor his art." A new report revealed that in August, the rapper filed to dismiss the America's Next Top Model star's suit, in which she claimed he crossed the line with her when filming a music video in 2010 for a remixed version of La Roux's "In for the Kill." The dad-of-four's team noted that in her filing, she mentioned West's anti-semitic tweets and other hurtful remarks.

Kanye West Files to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Source: mega Kanye West filed to dismiss Jenn An's sexual assault lawsuit, in which she claimed he acted inappropriate on the set of a 2010 music video.

In his request for a dismissal, West's team stated, "These alleged quotations bear no relevance to the claims in this case and are presented without meaningful context. Their inclusion should be considered as facts to support arguments regarding [An’s] motive to bring this lawsuit — to silence [West] for his controversial speech on matters of public concern." They also denied An's allegations, noting, "like many thousands of stage performances and motion pictures before it, included physical touching between the actors (here, West and [An])."

Source: mega The rapper's lawyer said An's lawsuit is meant to try and 'silence' the rapper amid his controversial remarks.

"At no point during the production did [An] object to her role, express a lack of consent to participate, nor attempt to leave the performance, nor does she claim such in her [lawsuit]," they continued. "To permit such claims to proceed would mean that every actor, director, and artist involved in provocative film, theater, or music video productions — whether depicting violence, sexuality, or both — could face retroactive criminalization and personal liability whenever a performer later regrets or reimagines their participation."

Jenn An's Lawyer Hits Back

Source: mega West claimed the model never objected to anything that occurred on the set.

The model's lawyer, Jesse Weinstein, hit back at his statement by telling a news outlet, "While Ye is certainly entitled to defend himself in this suit, we refuse to adopt his idea that sexually assaulting Ms. An was somehow justified as 'art.'" "This was an unscripted moment that he took it upon himself to create, much to the dismay and shock of nearly everyone around him," they continued. "He has clearly convinced himself that he is above the law and we will take him to task in this matter through the litigation process."

What Happened on Set

Source: mega The lawsuit alleged the rapper assaulted An during 'unscripted' moments on set.