Kanye West Files to Dismiss 'ANTM' Star's Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Claims She's Trying to 'Censor His Art' and 'Silence' Him
Sept. 25 2025, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Kanye West believes the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by Jenn An is being used as a strategy to "punish his creative process and censor his art."
A new report revealed that in August, the rapper filed to dismiss the America's Next Top Model star's suit, in which she claimed he crossed the line with her when filming a music video in 2010 for a remixed version of La Roux's "In for the Kill."
The dad-of-four's team noted that in her filing, she mentioned West's anti-semitic tweets and other hurtful remarks.
Kanye West Files to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
In his request for a dismissal, West's team stated, "These alleged quotations bear no relevance to the claims in this case and are presented without meaningful context. Their inclusion should be considered as facts to support arguments regarding [An’s] motive to bring this lawsuit — to silence [West] for his controversial speech on matters of public concern."
They also denied An's allegations, noting, "like many thousands of stage performances and motion pictures before it, included physical touching between the actors (here, West and [An])."
"At no point during the production did [An] object to her role, express a lack of consent to participate, nor attempt to leave the performance, nor does she claim such in her [lawsuit]," they continued. "To permit such claims to proceed would mean that every actor, director, and artist involved in provocative film, theater, or music video productions — whether depicting violence, sexuality, or both — could face retroactive criminalization and personal liability whenever a performer later regrets or reimagines their participation."
- Explosive Claims: Soulja Boy's Former Assistant Sues Rapper For Sexual Battery & Assault, Alleges She Was Held Hostage
- Kim Kardashian Takes Jab at Ex Kanye West Years After Divorce While Posing Naked in Bed: 'I Know Exactly What I Want'
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Announces New Fashion Brand After Posing Semi-Nude Online
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jenn An's Lawyer Hits Back
The model's lawyer, Jesse Weinstein, hit back at his statement by telling a news outlet, "While Ye is certainly entitled to defend himself in this suit, we refuse to adopt his idea that sexually assaulting Ms. An was somehow justified as 'art.'"
"This was an unscripted moment that he took it upon himself to create, much to the dismay and shock of nearly everyone around him," they continued. "He has clearly convinced himself that he is above the law and we will take him to task in this matter through the litigation process."
What Happened on Set
The model-actress claimed West took over creative direction of the video and choked the model while she was sitting in a chair.
"He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands. West smothered [An’s] face with both of his hands, which smeared her makeup," the suit explained. "He then rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out and gagged her (which [An] believed lasted for over a minute) to emulate forced oral s-- and screamed, ‘This is art. This is f------ art. I am like Picasso.’"