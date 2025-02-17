Everything to Know About Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage: From Their Secret Wedding to Split Rumors and More
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Wed in December 2022
In January 2023, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were first seen together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif. TMZ, which first reported the private wedding, released a report a day later, saying the twosome tied the knot in a private ceremony but did not file for an official marriage certificate.
However, in October 2023, the Daily Mail obtained West and Censori's "confidential" marriage license, confirming they legally tied the knot on December 20, 2022, in Palo Alto, Calif.
"Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera," a source said of the pair's decision to obtain a confidential license. "Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them."
Their Marriage Has Been Plagued by Controversies
While navigating their marriage, West and Censori repeatedly made headlines for stirring controversy.
In August 2023, they fueled heated discussions after they were spotted in a compromising position during a boat trip in Italy.
"The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies," Italian police said, per the Daily Mail. "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction."
The issues reportedly led Censori's friends and loved ones to stage an intervention in Australia so she could "wake the f--- up" from West's "controlling ways."
An October 2024 Report Said Kanye West and Bianca Censori Called It Quits
Break-up rumors resurfaced in October 2024, with TMZ citing the pair's friends who reportedly confirmed their split.
But less than 24 hours later, West and Censori were spotted cozying up again while on a vacation in Tokyo.
"They are working through it. Their relationship is definitely rocky," the insider told Us Weekly. "Bianca knew what she was getting herself into when marrying Kanye, but, as months went on, the lifestyle took a toll on her."
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Sparked Controversy at the 2025 Grammy Awards
Kanye West and Bianca Censori made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The Australian beauty arrived in a black floor-length fur coat, which she later removed to expose her nearly naked look in a sheer minidress without undergarments.
West responded to the haters through a tweet, calling his wife's red carpet appearance something that "opened a whole new world."
"I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night thinking, 'Wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot,'" he gushed about Censori. "She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life. We tailored that invisible dress 6 times and just like magic poof we disappeared."
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reportedly Split and Are Headed for a Divorce
West and Censori divided the masses with their bold fashion choices.
Following their controversial Grammy Awards stunt and West's most recent antisemitic rant, the Daily Mail and TMZ released a report claiming the "Jesus Is King" rapper and Censori decided to end their two-year marriage.
A source also claimed West's swastika shirt was the last straw for his wife.
"She told him that's not who she is, and that she can't be associated with that," the insider told Page Six. "He's saying that he has dominion over her and then he's selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn't want any part of that circus."
The Rapper's Rep Denied the 'Tabloid Rumors'
Amid split and divorce rumors, West and Censori's longtime representative Milo Yiannopoulos refuted the claims in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press," said Yiannopoulos. "Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost track."
The representative also addressed Censori's controversial look at the Grammys, saying she controls what she wears. He also insisted that while West is "the final boss," his wife's sensibility is "the guiding creative intelligence and impetus behind the way she dresses."