Everything to Know About Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage: From Their Secret Wedding to Split Rumors and More

In January 2023, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were first seen together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif. TMZ, which first reported the private wedding, released a report a day later, saying the twosome tied the knot in a private ceremony but did not file for an official marriage certificate.

However, in October 2023, the Daily Mail obtained West and Censori's "confidential" marriage license, confirming they legally tied the knot on December 20, 2022, in Palo Alto, Calif.

"Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera," a source said of the pair's decision to obtain a confidential license. "Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them."