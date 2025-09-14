Kanye West and Elon Musk Spill Secrets About Kim Kardashian and Grimes Relationship Drama in Odd Moment From Upcoming Documentary
In a clip from Kanye West’s forthcoming documentary, In Whose Name?, which will be released on Friday, September 19, the rapper talked with mega-billionaire Elon Musk.
While the two controversial figures rested on a bed, Musk asked West about his relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “So are you and Kim off and on or something? Or, I don’t know. It’s hard to tell,” the Tesla CEO said.
Elon Musk Makes a Cameo in Kanye West's Documantary
When the “Heartless” hitmaker laughed at the question, Musk began discussing his on-again-off-again relationship with Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.
“Claire and I, Grimes, we’re sort of in the same text stream; she’s like, ‘I love you.’ And then, like, a day later, like, ‘I hate you,’” the X owner shared.
“And what do you do?” asked West, leading Musk to respond, “You probably know exactly. I’m like, ‘Whoa, OK.’”
The two stood for a moment without saying anything until the rapper broke the silence by saying, “I don’t have the answers. Answers to everything except for that.”
Elon Musk and Grimes Have 3 Children
Notably, Musk and Grimes dated between 2018 and 2022. They welcomed three children: their 5-year-old son, X Æ A-Xiii, 4-year-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl and 3-year-old son, Techno Mechanicus.
Like Elon and his ex-girlfriend Grimes, Kanye has several children with his ex. The former couple, who dated between 2012 and 2021, welcomed four children within their relationship: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7 and Psalm, 6.
Kim Kardashian Featured in Kanye West's Documentary
Despite having a tumultuous relationship after their divorce was finalized in 2022, the SKIMS founder is also featured in Kanye’s documentary.
Kim broke down into tears during the trailer for In Whose Name?, telling her ex-husband, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”
Later in the documentary’s trailer, Kim tried to calm Kanye down as he angrily exclaimed, “Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing!”
'In Whose Name?' Synopsis
In Whose Name? was captured by Nico Ballesteros. According to the documentary’s synopsis, the young filmmaker “immersed” himself in “Ye’s world of extremes, bore witness to brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil, but also observed the paranoia and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world.”
The synopsis continued, “In the end, Ballesteros captured not just a portrait of Ye, but a reflection of the human condition in all its contradictions. The camera never blinks as Ye speaks candidly about living with bipolar disorder, offering rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception and power. Through a personal lens, the film considers how mental health is handled — or left unspoken — among the weight of visibility and vulnerability.”