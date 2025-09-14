NEWS Kanye West and Elon Musk Spill Secrets About Kim Kardashian and Grimes Relationship Drama in Odd Moment From Upcoming Documentary Source: mega The cameo we didn't know we needed! Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 14 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

In a clip from Kanye West’s forthcoming documentary, In Whose Name?, which will be released on Friday, September 19, the rapper talked with mega-billionaire Elon Musk. While the two controversial figures rested on a bed, Musk asked West about his relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “So are you and Kim off and on or something? Or, I don’t know. It’s hard to tell,” the Tesla CEO said.

Elon Musk Makes a Cameo in Kanye West's Documantary

Source: mega Elon Musk and Kanye West discussed their previous relationships during the documentary.

When the “Heartless” hitmaker laughed at the question, Musk began discussing his on-again-off-again relationship with Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher. “Claire and I, Grimes, we’re sort of in the same text stream; she’s like, ‘I love you.’ And then, like, a day later, like, ‘I hate you,’” the X owner shared. “And what do you do?” asked West, leading Musk to respond, “You probably know exactly. I’m like, ‘Whoa, OK.’” The two stood for a moment without saying anything until the rapper broke the silence by saying, “I don’t have the answers. Answers to everything except for that.”

Elon Musk and Grimes Have 3 Children

Source: mega Elon Musk and Grimes have three children.

Notably, Musk and Grimes dated between 2018 and 2022. They welcomed three children: their 5-year-old son, X Æ A-Xiii, 4-year-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl and 3-year-old son, Techno Mechanicus. Like Elon and his ex-girlfriend Grimes, Kanye has several children with his ex. The former couple, who dated between 2012 and 2021, welcomed four children within their relationship: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7 and Psalm, 6.

Kim Kardashian Featured in Kanye West's Documentary

Source: mega Kim Kardashian was featured in her ex-husband's documentary.

Despite having a tumultuous relationship after their divorce was finalized in 2022, the SKIMS founder is also featured in Kanye’s documentary. Kim broke down into tears during the trailer for In Whose Name?, telling her ex-husband, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.” Later in the documentary’s trailer, Kim tried to calm Kanye down as he angrily exclaimed, “Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing!”

'In Whose Name?' Synopsis

Source: mega 'In Whose Name?' captured the rapper's rise and fall, including his mental health struggles.