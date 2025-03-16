Grimes 'Begging' Elon Musk to Keep Their Children Out of the Public Eye: There's 'No Way to Deal With This'

Grimes said she is 'begging' Elon Musk to keep their children out of the public eye.

Grimes revealed she is " begging" Elon Musk to keep their three children out of the public eye.

“I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet,” she wrote on X on March 14, replying to a user questioning her over a fake post alleging she talked about the “sexuality” of “Fortune 500 CEOs.”

“I have tried begging the public and my kid’s dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse,” she continued. “I follow you here I've seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too. The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.” The singer said it’s “insane” there is “no way to deal with this,” adding she hopes there is “some law” that would “allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives." However, she said she doesn't “trust the law to help her” even if she tried to invoke it.

“We are in the Wild West of information content and the dismantling of privacy and it's very concerning,” she concluded.