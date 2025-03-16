Grimes 'Begging' Elon Musk to Keep Their Children Out of the Public Eye: There's 'No Way to Deal With This'
“I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet,” she wrote on X on March 14, replying to a user questioning her over a fake post alleging she talked about the “sexuality” of “Fortune 500 CEOs.”
“I have tried begging the public and my kid’s dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse,” she continued. “I follow you here I've seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too. The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.” The singer said it’s “insane” there is “no way to deal with this,” adding she hopes there is “some law” that would “allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives." However, she said she doesn't “trust the law to help her” even if she tried to invoke it.
“We are in the Wild West of information content and the dismantling of privacy and it's very concerning,” she concluded.
Musk got people talking when he brought their 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to the White House on February 11 while President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency more power.
“He should not be in public like this,” Grimes wrote on February 11 on X of her son’s appearance. “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.”
Grimes split from Musk in 2022, and although she has tried to distance herself from him, the pair remain connected due to having three children together. Unfortunately, this means she has to deal with backlash and criticism for things Musk does, even if she’s not involved.
A concrete example of this occurred when Musk made what appeared to be a Nazi hand gesture in January. When an X member came for her, Grimes defended herself, sharing the following statement on January 21: “While I deeply respect your concern- it is unhealthy that people are this upset when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now. I don't know what happened and I will not make a rash statement - I am not a citizen of this country.”
She shared she needed to “go to bed” but would do research the following day, refusing to say something in the moment that would “create an international scandal” without knowing the facts.
“It's absurd that someone can be this canceled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened,” she continued. “I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting.”