Article continues below advertisement
Grimes 'Begging' Elon Musk to Keep Their Children Out of the Public Eye: There's 'No Way to Deal With This'

Composite photo of Grimes and Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA

Grimes said she is 'begging' Elon Musk to keep their children out of the public eye.

By:

March 16 2025, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Grimes revealed she is "begging" Elon Musk to keep their three children out of the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is currenlty heading up President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.

Article continues below advertisement

“I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet,” she wrote on X on March 14, replying to a user questioning her over a fake post alleging she talked about the “sexuality” of “Fortune 500 CEOs.”

“I have tried begging the public and my kid’s dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse,” she continued. “I follow you here I've seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too. The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.” The singer said it’s “insane” there is “no way to deal with this,” adding she hopes there is “some law” that would “allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives." However, she said she doesn't “trust the law to help her” even if she tried to invoke it.

“We are in the Wild West of information content and the dismantling of privacy and it's very concerning,” she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Grimes
Source: MEGA

Grimes claimed she's tried 'legal recourse' to keep her kids offline.

Article continues below advertisement

Musk got people talking when he brought their 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to the White House on February 11 while President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency more power.

“He should not be in public like this,” Grimes wrote on February 11 on X of her son’s appearance. “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.”

MORE ON:
Grimes

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii made a public appearance at The White House on February 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Grimes split from Musk in 2022, and although she has tried to distance herself from him, the pair remain connected due to having three children together. Unfortunately, this means she has to deal with backlash and criticism for things Musk does, even if she’s not involved.

A concrete example of this occurred when Musk made what appeared to be a Nazi hand gesture in January. When an X member came for her, Grimes defended herself, sharing the following statement on January 21: “While I deeply respect your concern- it is unhealthy that people are this upset when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now. I don't know what happened and I will not make a rash statement - I am not a citizen of this country.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Grimes
Source: MEGA

Grimes fired back at a critic who slammed her for Elon Musk's alleged Nazi salute.

She shared she needed to “go to bed” but would do research the following day, refusing to say something in the moment that would “create an international scandal” without knowing the facts.

“It's absurd that someone can be this canceled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened,” she continued. “I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting.”

