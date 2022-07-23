Kanye West Fans Pelt Kid Cudi With Trash At Rolling Loud Festival

SEEMS FAMILIAR: KAYNE WEST'S GIRLFRIEND CHANEY JONES GETS TATTOO FOR HIM AFTER PETE DAVIDSON INKS BODY FOR KIM KARDASHIAN

West and Cudi have been embroiled in a feud since the "Heartless" rapper slammed him for being friends with Pete Davidson — who is currently dating his ex Kim Kardashian — earlier this year.

As OK! previously reported, West called his former pal out on social media shortly after he found out he was still associating with the Saturday Night Live alum.

“JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS, CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE’S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 12.

Cudi shot back, calling him a "f***ing dinosaur" and dragging his recent work, replying: "Everyone knows I've been the best thing about your albums since I met you."