Kanye West's Top-Notch Divorce Attorney Steps Down Amid Ongoing Battle With Ex Kim Kardashian

And she's out! Kanye West's top-notch divorce attorney Samantha Spector will no longer be on his case, legal documents, which were obtained by The Blast, reveal.

In the filing, Spector said there "has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship," and his case will be handled by another one of his lawyer going forward. The person listed in the documents is an attorney from Pennsylvania who is not a divorce attorney.