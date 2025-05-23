Kanye West Claims He's 'Done' With Antisemitism After Publicly Hating Jewish People
And just like that, Kanye West claims he no longer hates Jewish people.
The controversial rapper took to X (formerly named Twitter) on Thursday, May 22, to declare he was moving past being an antisemite after spending years harshly criticizing and bad-mouthing believers of the religion.
Kanye West Over Antisemitism
"I am done with antisemitism," he alleged, writing in a follow-up post, "I love all people."
West then asked God to "forgive" him for "the pain [he has] caused."
In addition, the "Heartless" rapper said, "I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God."
Rapper Blames Kim Kardashian Amid Custody Drama
West seemed to blame his shameful actions on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, insisting a brief conversation with the former couple's four kids — North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 — was all it took for him to no longer want to inflict prejudice against the Jews.
"I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again," he explained, adding in two other uploads: "Share peace. Share love."
Critics Doubt Kanye West
While a simple tweet might fix West's subconscious, many Jewish people remain skeptical about the Yeezy designer's intentions and whether he's actually "done" being antisemitic.
"Sorry, but we’re not buying it. We’ve seen this kind of attempted apology from Kanye before, only for him to back down over and over again," a spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement on Thursday.
"As the Jewish community mourns the deaths of two individuals outside of a Jewish Museum in yet another horrific antisemitic attack, it’s going to take a lot more than a couple of tweets to repair the damage of his antisemitic speech," the message continued in reference to the two Israeli Embassy staffers who were murdered in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 21.
Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim — who reportedly had plans to get engaged — were shot and killed by a suspect who yelled "free Palestine" as he was being arrested amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.
Kanye West's Antisemitic Past
Prior to his recent posts, West has been proud of his antisemitic views and even set up a Super Bowl commercial advertising his Yeezy website — which wasn't selling anything beside a swastika sweatshirt.
In fact, West released a music video for the song "HEIL HITLER (HOOLIGAN VERSION)" earlier this month, referring to himself as a "Nazi"
He also frequently fueled Jewish stereotypes related to money and the negative narrative that members of the religion are materialistic and finance-oriented.
One of West's most infamous moments occurred in October 2022, when he tweeted: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be antisemitic because Black people are actually Jew also you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."