Two-Month Fling: A Timeline of Kanye West and Julia Fox's Relationship in 7 Photos

Following Kanye West's split from Kim Kardashian, he was linked to several women, including Julia Fox.

The Italian-American model, who recently shared that she felt like the Yeezy founder's little puppet during their brief relationship, sparked dating rumors after they were spotted celebrating New Year's Eve in Miami before having dinner at Carbone in New York a few hours later.

A source told Us Weekly at that time that they met through mutual friends and that the "Jesus Is King" rapper wanted to know her better.