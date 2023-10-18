Two-Month Fling: A Timeline of Kanye West and Julia Fox's Relationship in 7 Photos
January 1, 2022: Kanye West and Julia Fox Welcomed in the New Year Together
Following Kanye West's split from Kim Kardashian, he was linked to several women, including Julia Fox.
The Italian-American model, who recently shared that she felt like the Yeezy founder's little puppet during their brief relationship, sparked dating rumors after they were spotted celebrating New Year's Eve in Miami before having dinner at Carbone in New York a few hours later.
A source told Us Weekly at that time that they met through mutual friends and that the "Jesus Is King" rapper wanted to know her better.
Early January 2022: Fox Opened Up About Their Instant Connection
Things between them progressed immediately after the romance rumors emerged. Fox herself told Interview after the New Year's Eve outing that she made an instant connection with West.
She told New York Magazine's The Cut that moving on from Peter Artemiev amid her then-newfound romance was "quick."
"The overall message is that if ur in a toxic relationship, get out of it cuz u never know who or what could be waiting on the other side," the Uncut Gems star said, adding, "I'm going with the universe and the flow and seeing where it takes me."
January 22, 2022: They Made Their Red Carpet Debut
West and Fox made their red carpet debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week, where they arrived in matching denim fashions.
January 28, 2022: They Shared Their First Public Kiss
- Kanye West & Julia Fox Split After Two Months Of Dating
- Julia Fox Seemingly Confirms Break Up With Kanye West As Rapper Claims He's Still Holding Out Hope To Get 'Back Together' With Kim Kardashian: 'KIMYE FOREVER'
- Julia Fox Understands If Kanye West Still Has 'Some Residual Feelings' For Kim Kardashian: 'He's With Me Now And That's All That Matters'
Photographer Danielle Levitt shared a snap of West and Fox's first-ever PDA moment after Kardashian's Saturday Night Live kiss with Pete Davidson.
February 2, 2022: They Celebrated Fox's Birthday
West made Fox's 32nd birthday extra special when they celebrated it at Lucien and Sei Less in New York City. They rented out the places and partied with her close friends.
February 7, 2022: West and Fox Sparked Breakup Rumors
West and Kardashian, who have been co-parenting their four children, exchanged statements about their daughter North's TikTok account. Fox added more drama when she unfollowed fan accounts, sparking split rumors.
She addressed the buzz on her Instagram Story and explained why she did it.
"Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore."
February 14, 2022: Fox Slammed Split Reports
Breakup rumors did not stop there as the Daily Mail released an article titled, "It's all over for Kanye West and Julia Fox! Tearful actress jets out of LAX alone after liking his ex Kim Kardashian's Instagram post and deleting all photos of the rapper."
Fox shared a screenshot on her since-deleted Instagram Story and debunked breakup rumors.
"If anything I've been laughing more than before and if I look like s--- it's cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was f--- [sic] late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad," part of her statement read.
Hours after posting the status, Us Weekly confirmed they broke up but decided to remain good friends and collaborators.