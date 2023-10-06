Julia Fox Felt Like Kanye West's 'Little Puppet' During Brief Romance, Says She Was 'Weaponized' Against Kim Kardashian
Ahead of her memoir debut, Julia Fox is giving more insight into her brief romance with Kanye West.
The stars linked up in late 2021 after the rapper split from Kim Kardashian, but things quickly fizzled by February 2022.
Nonetheless, the model, 33, insisted their relationship was no publicity stunt.
"I really understood him on a visceral level," she spilled in a new interview, admitting she believed they "could be something real."
"I thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation," she added, referring to how at the time, the rapper was still fixated on Kardashian. "But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet."
The Uncut Gems actress revealed she only skimmed the surface of their relationship in her book Down the Drain, but she insisted she never had a NDA with the father-of-four.
"I’m not signing a f------ NDA just on principle," she declared. "I never have, and I never will, unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure."
Fox also hinted that detailing every moment of their time together would be a waste, explaining their romance "really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal."
The mom-of-one added that the hype around their status took a serious toll on her reputation.
"I know for a fact I’ve been up for certain things and couldn’t do it because of dating Kanye," said Fox. "It’s kind of wild."
The spectacle appears to have influenced her personal life as well, as the author is no longer interested in dating. "I don’t see the point," she confessed. "That romanticized idea of men doesn’t exist anymore."
"I haven’t had s-- in two years," the Italy native disclosed. "I’m so happy. I sleep so well."
"All the validation I could ever get, I get from my son — the love, the intimacy, the closeness," she said of Valentino, 2, whom she welcomed in 2021 with ex-husband Peter Artemiev. "We co-sleep at night. I have all of that. I wouldn’t want anyone to come in and take my attention or time away from my son."
On the other hand, West moved on and married Bianca Censori in December 2022 — but their public outings have many concerned, as he's allegedly been very controlling of the architect.
"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," a source told a news outlet. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."
Though some of Censori's pals have reached out to her, "she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her," an additional insider claimed. "She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f--- off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom."