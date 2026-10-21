Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Topless in Racy G-String and Fishnets

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Bianca Censori's racy style continues to push the envelope, this time with a fishnet look and a completely sheer skirt. Kanye West's wife, 31, showed off her famous curves in skimpy, red-toned fishnet tights worn as a tube top in new photos shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20.

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Bianca Censori Went Topess

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori has become known for her barely-there style since marrying Kanye West.

Censori paired the see-through top with a sheer burgundy pencil skirt that revealed her skimpy G-string thong. The Australian native wore her hair flipped at the ends and completed the sultry look with smoky eye makeup. She flaunted her hourglass figure in a series of racy poses, strategically using her hands to cover her chest. "In the droam," she captioned the photos.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Bianca Censori

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori married Kanye West in December 2022.

Censori's risqué style has its fans, as supporters flooded the comments section with compliments. "For someone who wears as little as possible you remain the fashion queen. And that alone is a remarkable accomplishment," one user wrote, while a second fan said, "Should be a Victoria's Secret angel. One of the most beautiful women alive." "I wish I had a wife that looked like Bianca 🙏🥹💯," a third added. "You are so gorgeous."

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Inside Bianca Censori's Barely-There Style

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori went viral after wearing a completely sheer dress to the 2025 Grammys.

Censori has become known for her daring fashion choices. She made headlines at the 2025 Grammys when she arrived alongside West, 49, in a floor-length black fur coat, before dramatically shedding the outerwear to reveal a sheer, nude-toned mini dress on the red carpet. The outing marked the couple's first red-carpet appearance since tying the knot in December 2022.

Bianca Censori Says Her Outfits Are Collaboration With Kanye West

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori claimed that she and Kanye West work on her outfits 'together.'