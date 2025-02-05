'Nervous' Bianca Censori 'Wanted to Back Out Several Times' of Grammys 2025 Publicity Stunt — But Kanye West 'Insisted,' Insider Claims
Looks like Bianca Censori had some serious second thoughts about her jaw-dropping 2025 Grammys stunt.
According to an insider, the Australian architect "tried to back out of her scandalous stunt on the 67th annual Grammy Awards red carpet several times, but Kanye West insisted that she go through with her see-through look."
“She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to,” the source claimed, adding that they spoke with the couple after her shocking moment at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.
If it were up to Censori, she “would have much rather worn a pretty dress” to the event, which would have made the night far more enjoyable for her, per the source.
But West allegedly pushed her to follow through.
“When Ye gets something in his head, there’s no talking him out of it. But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her,” the source shared.
As OK! previously reported, the rapper and his wife turned heads on the red carpet, as Censori arrived wrapped in a fur coat — only to drop it moments later, leaving little to the imagination.
According to TikTok lip reader Skye, an alleged conversation between the couple right before the moment suggests it was all planned.
“Okay, remember what we talked about,” West allegedly said to Censori.
“No, I don’t,” she reportedly responded.
“What do you mean? I said we will make something up to make a scene,” he allegedly replied.
“No, we didn’t,” she shot back.
West then supposedly instructed her to “remove the coat from the back.”
“That’s what you want? Okay, I’ll do it now,” she answered before turning around and letting the coat slip off.
The NSFW moment quickly went viral, with experts weighing in on what many believe to be troubling signs in the couple’s relationship.
"Bianca Censori's increasingly revealing outfits have sparked debate, with many questioning whether this is an act of self-expression or something more complex," renowned psychologist Dr. Louise Goddard-Crawley told The Mirror after the event. "Reports of Kanye West allegedly imposing 'rules' on her, alongside concerns from family and friends, raise the possibility that this is more than just a bold fashion choice."
She added, "If Kanye does have a strong say in how Bianca presents herself, dressing in an extreme way might not be a personal choice but a way to maintain his approval or avoid conflict. It's common in controlling relationships for one person's preferences to dictate the other's behavior, sometimes to the point where their identity changes."
Dr. Goddard-Crawley also pointed out that Censori — who married West in December 2022 — was once “a relatively private architect” but is now immersed in a world where “controversy equals currency.”
"Hypersexualization is a fast track to attention, and given how spectacle-driven Kanye's career has been, it's possible she is embracing this as part of a new identity," she noted, even comparing the situation to West’s past marriage to Kim Kardashian.
But their latest stunt may have backfired in a big way.
A local source spilled to Daily Mail that the risqué move was “creepy beyond belief” and had been met with “horror in Japan.”
Insiders claimed West’s upcoming $20 million concert deal in Tokyo this May is on the verge of collapsing.
“The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows,” the source explained.
Japan is currently experiencing “a cultural awakening about women’s rights,” and West’s actions are being viewed as “an act of coercive control, which is utterly unacceptable.”
Despite the backlash, Censori didn’t seem fazed.
Later that night at an after-party, she was seen getting cozy with West while wearing nothing but a sheer black thong bodysuit and boots.
At one point, she wrapped her arms around him as they leaned in with their tongues out. In another shot, West grabbed his wife’s bare backside — seemingly unbothered by the controversy brewing around them.
