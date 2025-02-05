'Nervous' Bianca Censori 'Wanted to Back Out Several Times' of Grammys 2025 Publicity Stunt — But Kanye West 'Insisted,' Insider Claims

Bianca Censori 'wanted to back out' of her Grammys stunt, but Kanye West 'insisted,' an insider claimed.

According to an insider, the Australian architect "tried to back out of her scandalous stunt on the 67th annual Grammy Awards red carpet several times, but Kanye West insisted that she go through with her see-through look."

Looks like Bianca Censori had some serious second thoughts about her jaw-dropping 2025 Grammys stunt.

An insider claimed that Kanye West's wife was 'nervous' while doing the publicity stunt.

“ She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to,” the source claimed, adding that they spoke with the couple after her shocking moment at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

If it were up to Censori, she “would have much rather worn a pretty dress” to the event, which would have made the night far more enjoyable for her, per the source.

But West allegedly pushed her to follow through.

“When Ye gets something in his head, there’s no talking him out of it. But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her,” the source shared.