Kanye West's 'Unhappy' Wife Bianca Censori 'Tried to Leave' Their Marriage 'a Number of Times' Before Rapper Went to Rehab, Insider Claims

Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori was allegedly on the rocks before his rehab stint. "Bianca had been very unhappy in their marriage for a while and tried to get out a number of times," a source told a news outlet on Friday, January 30.

Bianca Censori Encouraged Kanye West to 'Get Help'

Source: MEGA Kanye West credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for encouraging him to 'get help.'

In 2025, divorce rumors swirled constantly, as the Yeezy designer exhibited erratic behavior and made anti-semitic remarks. West, 48, opened up about falling into a four-month manic episode earlier this week, crediting his wife, 31, whom he married in December 2022, for convincing him to "finally get help" after hitting "rock bottom." "He's been in this vicious cycle for years. When he's not in a good space mentally, he tends to create so much drama, which then has lasting consequences," a source close to the rapper told the outlet. "And when he reaches a more stable place, he becomes very aware of the damages he's caused his family, friends and himself. The awareness brings this intense guilt and regret, making it hard for him to stay emotionally healthy. He understands what he's done and that weighs heavily on him. By the time he's feeling clearer, there's already so much fallout."

Kanye West Is In a 'Great Place'

Source: MEGA Kanye West is reportedly in a 'great place' after a recent rehab stint.

West's longtime manager, John Monopoly, reported that the "Heartless" rapper was now in a "great place and taking accountability for the things he says and does." "For the first time in a while, he is really approaching his mental health head-on and making a valiant effort to deal with it. He really cares and he's trying to do better. I have bipolar and have been dealing with it for 31 years, so I understand how difficult it is," Monopoly told the outlet. Monopoly said "sanity was a thin line," but he was "happy" for West and his progress. "Ye's so happy and proud he's trying to do better and stay better for himself and everyone around him. I've known him since I was 16 years old," he continued. "We started working together on beats and production and I've managed him since 1992. He's an incredible person who wants to stay on the right path."

Kanye West Spoke Candidly About Mental Health

Source: MEGA Kanye West opened up about a four month manic episode earlier this week.

West candidly spoke about his struggles with mental health, which he explained stemmed from a car accident that happened 25 years ago. West said the accident caused an injury to the right frontal lobe of his brain, something that went "unnoticed" for years. “Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting,” he wrote. “You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.” West felt he "lost touch with reality," as the disorder made him feel "powerful, certain [and] unstoppable."

Kanye West Apologized for Rants

Source: MEGA Kanye West apologized for offensive comments he made in the past.