Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stuns in Skin-Tight All-Red Latex While in South Korea: Photos

Bianca Censori wasn't afraid to turn heads during a special outing with her husband, Kanye West. The Australian architect, 30, served up intergalactic baddie vibes in a skin-tight, head-to-toe latex outfit during an outing in South Korea on Thursday, December 11. The look showcased a striking deep red hue, complete with sharply defined cups for an extra dose of bombshell energy.

Bianca Censori Stunned in All-Red Latex

Source: MEGA; @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori showed off her curves in a skin-tight all-red jumpsuit.

The “Runaway” artist, 48, accompanied his wife for her first international art exhibition, rocking a sleek all-black structured suit paired with matching pants. The artist teased the exhibition earlier this week with three vague images of a heart-shaped pill, nude gloves and a mask, captioning the photos, “BIO POP (THE ORIGIN) - SEOUL, KOREA DECEMBER 11TH/12TH 2025.”

Bianca Censori Announced Her Clothing Brand

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori revealed she was launching her own fashion brand.

Censori has expanded into different ventures in the last few years, announcing in September that she was launching her own fashion brand, BIANCA, which would rival West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian's brand, SKIMS. "Kim is absolutely livid. It’s obvious to her that Kanye is behind this and is doing it to get a rise out of her, and make a ton of money doing it," a source said of the Hulu personality’s reaction to the news. "He and Bianca can piggyback off all her hard work on this and no doubt they will take every chance they can to mimic her and steal her ideas. She’s worked so hard to make SKIMS the huge success that it is, and now Bianca is rolling out a carbon copy of it, backed by all of Kanye’s money, it’s infuriating."

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Livid'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'livid' about Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's fashion brand.

The insider added, “There’s not much she can do to stop Bianca and Kanye from doing this, any attention she gives this will be a net-positive for them because it will only draw more attention to their brand. Kim is living in fear about what Kanye is actually going to do. He’s been taunting her about this for ages so she’s known this was in the works but she has nothing concrete to go on. But, from what he’s said, this is going to be a full-on attack on her market share, that’s what she’s got to prepare for. Kanye’s going after every brand that Kim has.”

Kim Kardashian Set Rules Around Bianca Censori

Source: MEGA Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in 2022.