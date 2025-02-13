Kim Kardashian Makes Rare Confession About Her Divorce From Kanye West: 'There Was No Other Option'
In a perfect world, Kim Kardashian probably wouldn't have filed for divorce from Kanye West — but she was left with no choice.
During the Thursday, February 13, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star made rare comments about her split from the controversial rapper while discussing her sister Khloé Kardashian's reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, with their mom, Kris Jenner.
After meeting with Lamar, 45, for the first time in nine years, Khloé, 40, reflected on their failed relationship.
While she is aware her and the NBA alum "got married way too quickly," the Good American co-founder insisted she "wouldn't change a thing" about tying the knot.
"That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married 'til today," she declared of Lamar — who is sober after battling addiction for years. "I know I picked the right person at that time. None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying."
The conversation sparked memories for Kim, 44, who could relate to Khloé after divorcing Kanye, 47, amid his severe struggles with bipolar disorder.
"That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there," the SKIMS co-founder confessed, assumably referencing her split from the "I Wonder" rapper — with whom she shares four kids, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm West, 5.
Kim continued: "When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."
Further shedding light on the situation in a private confessional during the episode, the mom-of-four admitted, "It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end."
"When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over," she noted.
Back in 2021, Kim told the court her marriage could in no way be saved as she attempted to separate from Kanye — who, at the time, refused to accept their relationship's demise.
"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress," she wrote in court documents roughly four years ago while asking to be declared legally single.
"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not," she added.