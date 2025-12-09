Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Long Legs and Covers Her Chest in Rare Photo Teasing Her Clothing Brand

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori returned to social media with an unlikely clothing choice. Kanye West’s wife, 30, showed less skin than usual in an all-white ensemble on Monday, December 8. Censori donned a long-sleeved top with baggy sleeves, complemented by a skintight, tiny white skirt.

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori wore head-to-toe white.

Her long legs were on full display as she leaned up against a wall, donning stilettos. The Instagram Story was a teaser for her upcoming clothing brand, BIANCA, as she stood next to text that read, “Bianca Censori. Bio Pop (the Origin) 2025.”

Bianca Censori's Clothing Brand

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori frequently flaunts her body online.

On Tuesday, September 23, Censori announced she is launching her own fashion brand, BIANCA, on December 11. The company will rival SKIMS, founded by West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Kardashian is reportedly fuming over her upcoming competition. "Kim is absolutely livid. It’s obvious to her that Kanye is behind this and is doing it to get a rise out of her, and make a ton of money doing it," a source said. "He and Bianca can piggyback off all her hard work on this and no doubt they will take every chance they can to mimic her and steal her ideas. She’s worked so hard to make SKIMS the huge success that it is, and now Bianca is rolling out a carbon copy of it, backed by all of Kanye’s money, it’s infuriating."

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori is launching a clothing brand.

The insider added, “There’s not much she can do to stop Bianca and Kanye from doing this, any attention she gives this will be a net-positive for them because it will only draw more attention to their brand. Kim is living in fear about what Kanye is actually going to do. He’s been taunting her about this for ages so she’s known this was in the works but she has nothing concrete to go on. But, from what he’s said, this is going to be a full-on attack on her market share, that’s what she’s got to prepare for. Kanye’s going after every brand that Kim has.”

Bianca Censori's Sultry Looks

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori is married to Kanye West.