Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids
As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them.
According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37.
"He said they both are trying to push him out of the family circle, to never show up at family and media events that the family’s at and even offered to pay him millions if he signed an agreement that would give up his rights to also visit his kids," the bodyguard spilled to In Touch. "He of course said 'f**k that' and was asking me for advice."
Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 7, as well as 9-year-old daughter Penelope, and though he used to be present for family gatherings even after he and the Poosh founder, 43, split in 2015, he started to feel ignored once she and Travis Barker, 46, got engaged.
"Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to," he said on an episode of The Kardashians, referencing the fact he's an only child whose parents both passed several years ago.
"For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s**t," he admitted to Kris after he found out she had a birthday bash. "I love you, but how did you think I would feel?"
An Us Weekly insider noted the situation is a double-edged sword for Disick, as when he is invited, he hates being forced to witness his ex's over the top PDA with her new husband.
"Of course it’s awkward for Scott," stated the source. "He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out."