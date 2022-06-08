Scott Disick Teases 'Big Night' After Alleged Rebecca Donaldson Split

"There are no hard feelings or drama, and it did not end in a bad way," the source continued to HollywoodLife.

As for what went wrong that led to the British model pulling the plug on their short-lived romance? Well, it seems Disick is still having a hard time accepting that his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian has moved on with new-hubby Travis Barker.

SCOTT DISICK IS TRYING TO DISTRACT HIMSELF FROM KOURTNEY & TRAVIS' WEDDING, BUT SOURCE CLAIMS 'HE'S NOT HANDLING IT WELL'

“Rebecca told Scott that he will never be able to be serious with anyone until he gets over Kourtney and that she needed to move on. Getting caught up in his world was not what she wanted," the insider claimed. "Scott understood where she was coming from and he respects her for being honest with him.”