Kris Jenner Releases 'The Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer — Details On What's To Come

The Kardashian Krew is back!

On Monday, August 15, “momager” and Kar-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, shared the latest trailer for the second season of The Kardashians on social media, offering her nearly 50 million Instagram followers a glimpse of what’s to come on the latest installment of their Hulu reality offering.

Composed of a series of cryptic clips and sound bytes, the seconds-long trailer depicts the famous family traveling, attending photoshoots, and spending time with one another, offering subtle clues about what’s to come in the show’s highly-anticipated second season.

