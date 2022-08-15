Kris Jenner Releases 'The Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer — Details On What's To Come
The Kardashian Krew is back!
On Monday, August 15, “momager” and Kar-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, shared the latest trailer for the second season of The Kardashians on social media, offering her nearly 50 million Instagram followers a glimpse of what’s to come on the latest installment of their Hulu reality offering.
Composed of a series of cryptic clips and sound bytes, the seconds-long trailer depicts the famous family traveling, attending photoshoots, and spending time with one another, offering subtle clues about what’s to come in the show’s highly-anticipated second season.
“The babies away, the moms will play,” Khloé Kardashian quipped atop a video of her dancing.
“No matter how crazy things are, we’ll always be family,” Kim Kardashian added at one point in the trailer, as b-roll of her sister Kourtney Kardashian embracing her partner, Travis Barker, in what appears to be Milan, Italy, played in the background.
The trailer also featured glimpses at a few prominent moments in recent Kardashian history, including a clip depicting Kim, Khloé and her daughter, True Thompson, posing on the red carpet of the reality series’ premiere on April 14, 2022.
The video seemingly also includes behind-the-scenes footage from Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kris’ now infamous Variety cover shoot, after which the SKIMS founder faced viral ire for her comments detailing how “Nobody Wants To Work.
The famous family filmed the show's second season between April and July 2022, as Elle reported earlier this month.
Yet even with these hints, it seems fans will have to hold out until the show’s late-September premiere to see how the drama unfolds.
“The wait is (almost) over,” Kris captioned the clip, which has already garnered thousands of likes. “Season 2 of #TheKardashians premieres september 22 on @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America,” the businesswoman continued, tagging the series’ official Instagram page.
The second season of the Hulu reality series will premiere on September 22, 2022.