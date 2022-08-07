Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Called It Quits Weeks Ago As Hulu Scrambled To Delay News, It's Claimed
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are believed to have called it quits on their nine-month relationship sometime last week, but rumors are swirling their romance has been over for weeks now.
A source who claims to have connections to Hulu and The Kardashians spilled the streaming service was scrambling to delay news of their split until after season 2 of the hit series aired in September.
"Anon please. An immediate family member works for Hulu in their Santa Monica office," a tip sent to DeuxMoi and re-shared on Reddit read. "She shared that Kardashian producers are scrambling to keep the Kim and Pete romance alive until season 2 is finished airing."
"Kim's trip to Australia was filmed in mid June and didn't get the content they needed," the source reportedly continued.
"Another filmed trip followed and was assumed to reignite their feelings and get some sexy moments between the two but it was obvious to everyone there's only tension between the two," they noted. "Pete was annoyed by Kim's attempts at flirting and kept trying to get more space."
"The two have barely spoken in weeks despite reports saying otherwise," the source added. "She also said don't expect to see Kanye next season."
"We obviously knew already that this announcement would be timed in the most beneficial way and kim obviously is trying to distract from hip gate but I'm cackling at the methodology & just how far the KJs go to keep people around for ratings & how she just couldn't force him to stick around til the second season aired," the Reddit user captioned the post.
As OK! previously reported, a Staten Island source claimed the break up may have had to do with tensions between Kardashian and Davidson's mother and sister. The source dished that they both "really hated Kim" and that his mother "put her foot down" when it came to their whirlwind romance.
