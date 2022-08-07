Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Called It Quits Weeks Ago As Hulu Scrambled To Delay News, It's Claimed

"Another filmed trip followed and was assumed to reignite their feelings and get some sexy moments between the two but it was obvious to everyone there's only tension between the two," they noted. "Pete was annoyed by Kim's attempts at flirting and kept trying to get more space."

"The two have barely spoken in weeks despite reports saying otherwise," the source added. "She also said don't expect to see Kanye next season."

KIM KARDASHIAN GIVES THE FINGER TO PHOTOGRAPHERS AFTER OUTING WITH DAUGHTER NORTH WEST

"We obviously knew already that this announcement would be timed in the most beneficial way and kim obviously is trying to distract from hip gate but I'm cackling at the methodology & just how far the KJs go to keep people around for ratings & how she just couldn't force him to stick around til the second season aired," the Reddit user captioned the post.