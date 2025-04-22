PHOTOS Karol G Is Body Goals as She Bares Her Cleavage in a Gold Bikini: Photos Source: @karolg/Instagram Karol G stripped down in a shiny metallic swimsuit.

Karol G is going for gold this summer. The singer, 34, got a head start on the sunny season in a metallic gold micro bikini that exposed her cleavage on Friday, April 18.

Karol stunned in the cheeky swimsuit, which she paired with a stack of gold necklaces and hoop earrings. The "CONTIGO" artist showed off several tattoos on her arms, including a "G" logo on her left forearm and the word "Hope" on her sternum. She let her damp beach waves loose as she sat in the passenger seat of a car, taming her messy mane with a white trucker hat. The Colombian songwriter captioned the series of sultry snapshots on the sand, "Ivonny Bonita," with an orange heart emoji while "Perigosa" by C4 Pedro played in the background. Fans flooded the comments section to compliment the series of images, which received over 6.4 million likes. One person wrote, "La Reina de Colombia," which translates to "The Queen of Colombia."

Source: @karolg/Instagram Karol G wore a gold bikini while soaking in the sun at the ocean.

The Latin Grammy winner rarely posts to her Instagram feed. Before her beach carousel, her last social media share was on December 30, 2024, when she showed a handwritten note about her dreams coming true as she announced her Netflix documentary, Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful. The film will follow her journey from writing songs secretly to breaking records as a sold-out touring artist who plays stadiums worldwide. She details her experience fighting to get her music heard in an industry dominated by male voices.

Source: @karolg/Instagram Karol G has a Netflix documentary coming out on May 8.

The trailer begins with the crowd roaring on her tour before cutting to a clip of her on the couch saying in Spanish, "Anyway, I'm ready. How do we start?" She explains how, from when she was a little girl, people would tell her, "This dream isn't for you." "The fact that I'm a woman was already a huge obstacle for my career," she adds as the trailer shows hundreds of fans reaching for her sitting on the roof of a car. "Everyone could see I was at the top of my career, but inside, I was losing who I really was. As much as I'd like to explain how difficult it was, I wouldn't have enough time."

Source: @karolg/Instagram Karol G posed in a tiny bikini on the beach.