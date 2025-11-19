or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip
COUPLES

Karoline Leavitt, 28, Reveals Awkward and 'Challenging Conversation' With Her Parents About Much Older Husband, 60

photo of karoline leavitt and Nicholas Riccio
Source: mega

'Now we’re all friends,' the White House press secretary told Miranda Devine.

Nov. 19 2025, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

Karoline Leavitt confessed it was difficult to explain to her parents she was in love with a man more than three decades older.

During an appearance on Miranda Devine’s "Pod Force One" podcast on Wednesday, November 19, the youngest White House press secretary in history, 28, opened up about telling her mom and dad that her now-husband is 32 years her senior.

"It’s definitely a challenging conversation to have at first,” she told Devine.

Karoline Leavitt's Husband Is Older Than Her Mother

image of Karoline Leavitt's parents, Erin and Bob Leavitt, were initially concerned about the massive age gap.
Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram

Karoline Leavitt's parents, Erin and Bob Leavitt, were initially concerned about the massive age gap.

Leavitt's husband is a 60-year-old real estate magnate, Nicholas Riccio.

The couple first started dating when the political spokesperson was just 25 in 2022. At the time, she was running for Congress in New Hampshire (she lost the congressional race to Rep. Chris Pappas).

The Riccio Enterprises founder is five years older than Leavitt's mother — and while the age gap concerned her parents initially, they came around.

"Once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them, and now we’re all friends," she said.

The Family All Hangs Out Together Now

image of Karoline Leavitt welcomed a son with Nicholas Riccio before tying the knot in 2025.
Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram

Karoline Leavitt welcomed a son with Nicholas Riccio before tying the knot in 2025.

"I mean, it’s a typical family relationship, and my husband has such respect for my parents in the way that they raised me," Leavitt continued, adding, "We all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit.”

The couple tied the knot in January 2025, a mere two days before Donald Trump was sworn into office for the second time.

They had a child before marrying, welcoming a son, Nicholas "Niko" Robert, in July 2024.

Karoline Leavitt Has Described Her Husband As 'Incredible'

image of Karoline Leavitt has said her husband is 'incredible.'
Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram

Karoline Leavitt has said her husband is 'incredible.'

Trump's mouthpiece has previously dished on her relationship before, telling Megyn Kelly in March what she has with Riccio is "a very atypical love story."

She revealed they met through a mutual friend, adding that "he's incredible."

image of 'My husband has such respect for my parents,' the White House press secretary told Miranda Devine.
Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram

'My husband has such respect for my parents,' the White House press secretary told Miranda Devine.

Leavitt regularly posts photos of herself with her husband and son on Instagram.

Just last month, she shared photos of the family of three dressed up for Halloween.

In July, she celebrated Niko's first birthday with a sentimental post.

Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram

Karoline Leavitt celebrated her son's first birthday on July 10.

"Today my sweet, happy, sensitive, funny, and handsome baby turned one. What a year it has been," she wrote. "There are no words to describe how much I love this little boy. I thank God every day for making me his mommy. Happy 1st Birthday, my beautiful son. Mama and Dada love you so much.💙"

