Karoline Leavitt Claims Reporters Apologized to Her for Asking 'Unfair Questions' When Cameras Were Off

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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed multiple White House reporters have privately apologized to her for asking questions they admitted were "unfair" and driven by their editors' demands. Leavitt appeared on the Tuesday, September 22, episode of the Fox News podcast “Hang Out With Sean Hannity,” on which she explained that journalists often act as "totally different people" when cameras are turned off.

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Karoline Leavitt Has Received Apologies From Journalists

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt claimed journalists have apologized to her off-camera for asking certain questions.

According to Leavitt, whose combative nature with media asking hard questions was well known, journalists have explicitly told her, "I'm sorry I had to ask that today. My bosses really wanted me to ask that; they know it's an unfair question." "There’s a performative aspect to the briefing room. In fairness, I think on both sides, right? But definitely with the press, and they have to do that because their bosses are demanding it,” Leavitt said. "They know it’s an unfair question, but they’re not in control of their own livelihood; the editors and the execs dictate to them at some of these companies.”

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Karoline Leavitt Praises CBS' Overhaul

Source: MEGA The mom-of-two said there's a 'performative aspect' to the briefing room on 'both sides.'

The 29-year-old former White House Press Secretary did not disclose the identities of the specific reporters or news organizations involved in these alleged conversations. Interestingly, she praised changes specifically at CBS under its right-leaning leadership, saying, “I think we’ve seen a lot of improvement with them. And again, we’re not asking for like positive puff pieces every day. Just fairness, truth, accuracy, just telling a story or writing about factual information.”

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump was supportive when she chose to resign.

Leavitt served as the youngest press secretary in U.S. history, taking the podium during the second Trump administration in January 2025 and stepping down in late August to transition into an outside advisory role. During her tenure, her aggressive defense of President Donald Trump's statements routinely drew sharp condemnation from political opponents and fact-checkers.

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt stepped down from her role in August to focus on her children.