Elon Musk and Scott Bessent Had to Be 'Physically Separated' During Heated Shouting Match at the White House: Sources

Composite photo of Elon Musk and Scott Bessent
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk fought with Scott Bessent, according to sources.

By:

April 24 2025, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Elon Musk and Scott Bessent Fight at The White House

elon musk scott bessent psychically separated heated shouting match
Source: MEGA

Scott Bessent is Donald Trump's Secretary of Treasury.

Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency chief, Elon Musk, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had to be physically separated in April when the two had a heated argument in the halls of the West Wing.

Their conversation about the IRS reportedly got so heated that the two men got in each other's faces within earshot of the Oval Office.

Elon Musk Fought Over the Temporary Commissioner of the IRS

elon musk scott bessent psychically separated heated shouting match
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk spearheads DOGE.

One source with insider knowledge of the White House said, "Elon was shouting and rambling and Scott just wasn’t putting up with it."

The fight started after the Tesla billionaire pushed Trump to appoint Gary Shapley, the anti-Biden whistleblower, as a temporary commissioner until Trump’s pick to lead it is confirmed.

Bessent, whose department encompasses the IRS, had wanted his deputy, Michael Faulkender, to be the acting commissioner pending former Missouri congressman Billy Long's confirmation.

The fight between the two White House officials started during a meeting between the two wealthy Trump officials in the West Wing.

According to insiders, "F bombs started to fly" as Bessent blew up at the controversial SpaceX CEO.

Another witness claimed it was "quite a scene" and "loud," while a third described the situation as "two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing."

Musk and Bessent Had to Be Separated

elon musk scott bessent psychically separated heated shouting match
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk shouted at Scott Bessent over the IRS.

Elon Musk

The shouting match between the two men escalated to the point where a White House aide reportedly had to "physically separate them."

One witness claimed, "They were not physical in the Oval, but the president saw it, and then they carried it down the hall, and that's when they did it again."

Another source who was there for the dispute between Musk and Bessent said “there is no love lost" between the two billionaires.

DOGE Was Caught in the Crosshairs

elon musk scott bessent psychically separated heated shouting match
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is set to leave the White House soon.

Bessent criticized Musk's lackluster performance with the Department of Government Efficiency's cost-cutting effort.

The South African billionaire claimed the hedge fund manager was a "Soros agent" — referencing a widespread antisemitic conspiracy about the Democratic Party being entirely funded and paid for by George Soros as a shadowy puppet master controlling the left.

Bessent 'Can’t Stand' Musk

elon musk scott bessent psychically separated heated shouting match
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk and Scott Bessent had to be physically separated.

A source from within the Treasury Department claimed Bessent "can’t stand" Musk, who is expected to step back from his unpaid role at the White House after months of controversy and bad press.

As OK! previously reported, Tesla’s stock price and profitability have plummeted while the company’s CEO has been spearheading DOGE in Washington, D.C.

"That goes pretty deep and pretty far back. But he's acting like a grown-up about it,” the insider told Axios.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was "no secret" that Trump "has put together a team of people who are incredibly passionate about the issues impacting our country."

"Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy policy process, and ultimately, everyone knows they serve at the pleasure of President Trump," Leavitt added.

