Elon Musk and Scott Bessent Had to Be 'Physically Separated' During Heated Shouting Match at the White House: Sources

One source with insider knowledge of the White House said, "Elon was shouting and rambling and Scott just wasn’t putting up with it."

The fight started after the Tesla billionaire pushed Trump to appoint Gary Shapley, the anti-Biden whistleblower, as a temporary commissioner until Trump’s pick to lead it is confirmed.

Bessent, whose department encompasses the IRS, had wanted his deputy, Michael Faulkender, to be the acting commissioner pending former Missouri congressman Billy Long's confirmation.

The fight between the two White House officials started during a meeting between the two wealthy Trump officials in the West Wing.

According to insiders, "F bombs started to fly" as Bessent blew up at the controversial SpaceX CEO.

Another witness claimed it was "quite a scene" and "loud," while a third described the situation as "two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing."