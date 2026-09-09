Karoline Leavitt's Makeup Artist Makes Playful Dig at Herself in Photo With Former Press Secretary
Sept. 9 2026, Updated 11:27 a.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt's makeup artist wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself after showing up in a behind-the-scenes photo with the former White House press secretary.
The makeup artist, Brittany Danielle, made the playful confession in the comments on Leavitt's latest Instagram post.
Makeup Artist Pokes Fun At Herself
Leavitt's Instagram post celebrated the month of August, showing a mix of work and family life.
The first photo was a behind-the-scenes snap of Danielle applying lipstick to Leavitt.
Rather than complimenting her own appearance in the candid shot, Danielle joked about how she looked while working on Leavitt's glam.
"Welp... at least YOU look pretty (1st pic)," she commented.
Leavitt was quick to return the compliment, responding, "You always look pretty."
A Fan Defends Karoline Leavitt's Makeup Artist
Danielle's comment prompted another Instagram user to jump into the conversation.
"The Make-up Artist was referring to a candid photograph about herself! You look wonderful, darling; you're working, and you're concentrating on making your client feel confident and beautiful," the commenter wrote.
Other users praised the former press secretary, with one calling her "a ray of light."
"Karoline, just want to say you were the greatest White House Press Secretary we've ever had in this nation. I don't think there will ever be another one like you! Thank you!" someone wrote.
Another wrote, "Best press secretary ever. By a mile. Not one single person owned you or made you skip a beat. We understand your decision to focus on your family and support you, but you are truly missed."
"Big shoes to fill! Karoline is impressive," a comment read.
"You are a superwoman, apart from working hand in hand with President Donald Trump, an excellent mother. Blessings," someone else complimented.
- Karoline Leavitt's Makeup Artist Reveals Chaotic Antics of White House Press Secretary's Glam Routine: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos
- Karoline Leavitt Gushes Over 'Generous' Donald Trump as She Praises President's 'Huge Heart': 'He's the Best Boss I Have Ever Had’
- Why Is Karoline Leavitt Leaving the White House? Everything to Know About Her Exit
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'Honor and Blessing of My Life'
On August 27, Leavitt reminisced about her time as White House press secretary on NewNation's Morning in America.
"He is the best boss I have ever had," Leavitt said about Donald Trump. "He is so fun. He has a great sense of humor."
"He has a huge heart. He's hospitable. He's generous. And he loves this country and the American people," she added.
She went on to say that serving as the youngest White House press secretary was "the honor and blessing of my life."
"I think regardless of Republican or Democrat, everyone in this country can agree there will never be another political figure or president like President Donald J. Trump," Leavitt claimed. "And it has just been the adventure of a lifetime to serve in this job."
'Cheering Him on Every Step of the Way'
Although Leavitt has left her official White House position, her work with Trump is not ending completely.
"He has accomplished so much, and I very much look forward to returning home and spending a lot more time with my kids, but continuing to serve as an outside advisor to the president and cheering him on every step of the way over the course of the next two years here in Washington," Leavitt said.