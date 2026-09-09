Karoline Leavitt's Makeup Artist Makes Playful Dig at Herself in Photo With Former Press Secretary

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Karoline Leavitt's makeup artist wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself after showing up in a behind-the-scenes photo with the former White House press secretary. The makeup artist, Brittany Danielle, made the playful confession in the comments on Leavitt's latest Instagram post.

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Makeup Artist Pokes Fun At Herself

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt exchanged playful comments with Brittany Danielle after the makeup artist joked about her own appearance in their photo.

Leavitt's Instagram post celebrated the month of August, showing a mix of work and family life. The first photo was a behind-the-scenes snap of Danielle applying lipstick to Leavitt. Rather than complimenting her own appearance in the candid shot, Danielle joked about how she looked while working on Leavitt's glam. "Welp... at least YOU look pretty (1st pic)," she commented. Leavitt was quick to return the compliment, responding, "You always look pretty."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @KAROLINELEAVITT/INSTAGRAM Karoline Leavitt's post celebrated August with work and family life snaps.

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A Fan Defends Karoline Leavitt's Makeup Artist

Source: MEGA One fan ran to the comments to praise Brittany Danielle, while others complimented Karoline Leavitt's work as press secretary.

Danielle's comment prompted another Instagram user to jump into the conversation. "The Make-up Artist was referring to a candid photograph about herself! You look wonderful, darling; you're working, and you're concentrating on making your client feel confident and beautiful," the commenter wrote. Other users praised the former press secretary, with one calling her "a ray of light." "Karoline, just want to say you were the greatest White House Press Secretary we've ever had in this nation. I don't think there will ever be another one like you! Thank you!" someone wrote. Another wrote, "Best press secretary ever. By a mile. Not one single person owned you or made you skip a beat. We understand your decision to focus on your family and support you, but you are truly missed." "Big shoes to fill! Karoline is impressive," a comment read. "You are a superwoman, apart from working hand in hand with President Donald Trump, an excellent mother. Blessings," someone else complimented.

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'Honor and Blessing of My Life'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt called her work as White House press secretary 'the honor and blessing of my life.'

On August 27, Leavitt reminisced about her time as White House press secretary on NewNation's Morning in America. "He is the best boss I have ever had," Leavitt said about Donald Trump. "He is so fun. He has a great sense of humor." "He has a huge heart. He's hospitable. He's generous. And he loves this country and the American people," she added. She went on to say that serving as the youngest White House press secretary was "the honor and blessing of my life." "I think regardless of Republican or Democrat, everyone in this country can agree there will never be another political figure or president like President Donald J. Trump," Leavitt claimed. "And it has just been the adventure of a lifetime to serve in this job."

'Cheering Him on Every Step of the Way'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt now plans to be an outside advisor to Donald Trump.