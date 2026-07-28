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Home > Couples > Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip
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Karoline Leavitt's Marriage Mocked by Critics After She Shares Rare Photo With Older Husband Nicholas Riccio: 'Dad and Daughter'

image of Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt shared a rare photo with husband Nicholas Riccio after the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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July 28 2026, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

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Karoline Leavitt is once again facing scrutiny over her marriage after sharing a rare photo with her husband, Nicholas Riccio.

Critics flooded the White House press secretary's Instagram comments with jabs about the couple's 32-year age gap following the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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Karoline Leavitt Shares Rare Photo With Husband

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image of Karoline Leavitt documented the evening with photos from inside the White House.
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt documented the evening with photos from inside the White House.

Leavitt, 28, attended the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Friday, July 24, alongside her 60-year-old husband.

After the event, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting the evening.

The post included a photo of Leavitt standing with her hand over her heart during the National Anthem, another of her seated beside President Donald Trump and a final image of her posing with Riccio in the Oval Office.

For the occasion, the White House press secretary wore a sheer pale blue top and matching pants, while Riccio opted for a black velvet tuxedo with a bow tie.

"White House Correspondents Dinner finally in the books!" Leavitt captioned the post.

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Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio posed in the Oval Office for a photo.

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Critics Mock Couple's 32-Year Age Gap

image of Several social media users compared Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio to 'dad and daughter.'
Source: mega

Several social media users compared Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio to a 'dad and daughter.'

While some followers complimented Leavitt's look and celebrated the event, others focused on the couple's age difference.

"Dad and daughter," one critic wrote, while another joked, "Gramps on Girls V2."

A third commenter added, "You look so pretty in that last picture with your dad!!"

Someone else wrote, "You look great with your father!"

Others were even more blunt, with one Instagram user writing, "It's so disgusting how old your husband is," while another quipped, "Awww bring grandpa to work day!!!! love it!!!"

A sixth person questioned, "Why [are] you married [to a] 60-year-old?"

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Donald Trump Jokes About His Press Secretary

image of Donald Trump praised his press secretary before joking that she 'can be nasty' during his speech.
Source: mega

Donald Trump praised his press secretary before joking that she 'can be nasty' during his speech.

Leavitt also found herself in the spotlight during the dinner when Trump mentioned her while speaking to attendees.

"Congratulations are also in order for our favorite White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who just had her second child," he said. "You and your husband, he's great, she's done a fantastic job, we all love her."

The president then joked, "She's done a fantastic job, she's another one. She can be nasty!" prompting laughter from the audience.

He quickly added a compliment, telling the crowd, "Karoline may have one of the hardest jobs in the White House. She has to deal with all of you, all of the time, and you can be very difficult."

Karoline Leavitt Previously Defended Her Marriage

image of Karoline Leavitt has previously defended her marriage, calling her husband her 'rock.'
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt has previously defended her marriage, calling her husband her 'rock.'

Leavitt has previously addressed the public attention surrounding her relationship with Riccio, whom she married in January 2025 after getting engaged in 2023.

Speaking about their relationship in an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Leavitt acknowledged their age gap but praised her husband for supporting her career.

"He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock," she said. "He is the father of my child, and he's the best dad I could ever ask for."

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