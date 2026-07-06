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Karoline Leavitt and Husband Trolled Over Staggering 32-Year Age Gap After Welcoming Baby No. 2: 'She Wasn’t Even Born When He Graduated High School'

Karoline Leavitt,Nicolas Riccio,
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt and Nicolas Riccio's relationship has sparked backlash.

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July 6 2026, Updated 3:51 p.m. ET

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Karoline Leavitt recently raved over her husband taking care of their kids as she returned from maternity leave after welcoming their second baby, but some social media users poked fun at their relationship by highlighting their 32-year age gap.

The 28-year-old and husband Nicolas Riccio, 61, married in 2025.

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Social Media Weighs In

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Karoline Leavitt,Nicolas Riccio,
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt and husband Nicolas Riccio were ridiculed on social media over their large age gap.

"She just had a baby who's [sic] father well may be dead when she graduates high school," one critic penned on X, while another noted, "Her husband and Mom would make a great couple."

"Dude her husband is 32 years older than her. He was well into his career by 10-12 years by the time she was born," a third pointed out. "Sick!"

"This is waaaaay beyond daddy issues," another person joked.

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Photo of The White House staffer gave birth to their second child on May 1.
Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram

The White House staffer gave birth to their second child on May 1.

Leavitt welcomed their daughter, Vivianna, on May 1.

"On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕 She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister," the White House staffer wrote on Instagram.

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'My Husband Watched Her Overnight'

Karoline Leavitt,Nicolas Riccio,
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt praised her spouse for watching their kids when she returned from maternity leave.

While appearing on Fox & Friends at the end of June, the White House Press Secretary gave a shout-out to her husband for looking after their little one.

"The baby's good, she's perfect. I was telling y'all before we joined that my husband watched her overnight last night so I could get some sleep, so I know what I'm talking about this morning," she shared. "So I'm feeling good."

"She's a sweetheart, and her big brother is doing well, too," Leavitt continued. "She'll be 2 months this week, and he'll be 2 this week as well. I can't believe I have two under 2."

Karoline Leavitt Gets Called Out Over Her 'Privilege'

Photo of The mom-of-two sparked criticism for taking photos on the president's flashy jet.
Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram

The mom-of-two sparked criticism for taking photos on the president's flashy jet.

One of Leavitt's first outings post-maternity leave was met with backlash, as she flooded social media with photos while aboard Donald Trump's new Air Force One Jet.

The mom-of-two captioned the post, "What a privilege to be aboard the inaugural flight on the brand new Air Force One! A truly unforgettable day."

"You're all privileged indeed, sitting on taxpayers' money!" one person commented, while another wrote, "The old Air Force One still flies. So why does replacing it cost billions while Americans are told there’s no money for everything else?"

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