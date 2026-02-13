Karoline Leavitt Gets Mocked for Using Bad Bunny Song in Instagram Post Despite Shading the Singer: 'She Low-Key Loves Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Though Karoline Leavitt was one of numerous politicians to voice their disapproval for Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, the White House press secretary actually featured one of his songs in a recent Instagram post! To mark the new year, she uploaded a compilation video on December 31, 2025, and the remixed tune in the background featured a snippet of the Grammy winner's track "Debí Tirar Más Fotos."

Is Karoline Leavitt a Bad Bunny Fan?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt) Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram Karoline Leavitt used a Bad Bunny song in an Instagram post before dissing the singer.

Leavitt previously slammed Bad Bunny after he made anti-ICE comments at the 2026 Grammys. "I think it’s very ironic and frankly sad to see celebrities who live in gated communities with private security, with millions of dollars to spend protecting themselves, trying to just demonize again, law enforcement, public servants who work for the United States government to enforce our nation’s laws," she spilled at a press conference.

Social Media Reacts

Source: mega The White House Press Secretary called Bad Bunny 'sad' for his anti-ICE remarks.

Social media users couldn't help but laugh at her blunder, leaving their amused reactions in the comments section of her post. "Bad bunny playing for the recap is the funniest s--- I’ve seen so far this year. She low-key loves him like the rest of us 🤣," one person wrote, while another individual penned, "Not her using bad bunny on her stuff 😂😂😂😂." "She doesn’t even know. She’s just like OMG this is popular I’m gonna did [sic] it too!! I hope her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren ……. Will forever be mortified," a third critic said.

Source: mega Before the Super Bowl, Karoline Leavitt said, 'I think the president would much prefer Kid Rock's performance over Bad Bunny.'

After Bad Bunny was announced as this year's Super Bowl halftime show performer, conservatives banned together and launched an alternative halftime show that featured Kid Rock and a few other artists. Just a few days before the big game, Leavitt was asked which show Donald Trump will watch, to which she replied, "I think the president would much prefer Kid Rock's performance over Bad Bunny."

Donald Trump Ridiculed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Source: mega Donald Trump called Bad Bunny's halftime show 'absolutely terrible.'

It came as no surprise that the president ripped the artist's performance, ranting on Truth Social the night of the game, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," Trump penned.

Source: mega The president's Super Bowl party was seen playing Bad Bunny's performance instead of Kid Rock's.