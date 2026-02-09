or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
NEWS

'Hypocrite' Donald Trump Caught Playing Bad Bunny's Halftime Show at His Own Super Bowl Party After Slamming Grammy Winner

composite photo of donald trump and bad bunny performing at the super bowl
Source: mega

The president apparently tuned into the Latin star's performance on Sunday, February 8.

Feb. 9 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET

Donald Trump screened Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show despite slamming the Grammy winner as a "terrible choice" for the performance.

Footage making the rounds on social media ostensibly shows the Puerto Rican singer's performance playing on big screens at the president's watch party at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday night, February 8.

Trump, 79, could be seen chatting up a blonde woman at a table alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Source: @patriottakes/x

Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show as 'one of the worst EVER.'

Donald Trump Blasted Bad Bunny's Performance

image of 'Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,' the president wrote on Truth Social.
Source: mega

'Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,' the president wrote on Truth Social.

The POTUS would later take to Truth Social to bash the outspoken Trump critic's set, which notably celebrated Latin culture and the Latin-American community.

The global superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, sung mostly in Spanish and displayed the flags of more than 20 countries across North and South American on stage.

Trump called the show "one of the worst EVER" and "an affront to the Greatness of American," claiming it didn't "represent our stands of standards of Success, Creativity or Excellence."

image of Bad Bunny's halftime show served as an ode to Latin culture and the Latin-American community.
Source: mega

Bad Bunny's halftime show served as an ode to Latin culture and the Latin-American community.

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he ranted.

Trump's disdainful remarks came after House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week, "I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny."

However, it doesn't appear that he tuned into the pro-Trump rocker's performance at Turning Point USA’s "All-American" halftime show, which was billed as an alternative to the Super Bowl LX's halftime presentation and streamed on YouTube.

'What a Bunch of Hypocrites'

image of Donald Trump and his supporters are being called 'hypocrites' for watching the show, despite their criticism.
Source: mega

Donald Trump and his supporters are being called 'hypocrites' for watching the show despite their criticism.

Trump and his followers are now being branded "a bunch of hypocrites" on social media as a result.

"So they didn’t even watch the TPUSA slop?" one person commented on the clip of Bad Bunny's show playing at the commander-in-chief's watch party.

Another wrote, "The whole MAGA movement is hypocritical," while a third quipped that Graham appeared "transfixed."

Bad Bunny Slammed ICE at the 2026 Grammys

image of Bad Bunny called out ICE's violent actions at the 2026 Grammys on February 1.
Source: mega

Bad Bunny called out ICE's violent actions at the 2026 Grammys on February 1.

Prior to his performance, Bad Bunny denounced the Trump administration's immigration crackdown during his Grammys acceptance speech on February 1.

Addressing the ongoing violence at the hands of ICE, the rapper, 31, told the audience, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out."

"We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans," he declared, earning a standing ovation. The "Monaco" hitmaker went on to stress that "the only thing that is more powerful than hate is love."

