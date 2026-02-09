NEWS 'Hypocrite' Donald Trump Caught Playing Bad Bunny's Halftime Show at His Own Super Bowl Party After Slamming Grammy Winner Source: mega The president apparently tuned into the Latin star's performance on Sunday, February 8. Allie Fasanella Feb. 9 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump screened Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show despite slamming the Grammy winner as a "terrible choice" for the performance. Footage making the rounds on social media ostensibly shows the Puerto Rican singer's performance playing on big screens at the president's watch party at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday night, February 8. Trump, 79, could be seen chatting up a blonde woman at a table alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Footage from inside Trump’s golf club Super Bowl party reveals the Bad Bunny half time show played on the big screens.



What a bunch of hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/hF5scOGYek — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 9, 2026 Source: @patriottakes/x Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show as 'one of the worst EVER.'

Donald Trump Blasted Bad Bunny's Performance

Source: mega 'Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,' the president wrote on Truth Social.

The POTUS would later take to Truth Social to bash the outspoken Trump critic's set, which notably celebrated Latin culture and the Latin-American community. The global superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, sung mostly in Spanish and displayed the flags of more than 20 countries across North and South American on stage. Trump called the show "one of the worst EVER" and "an affront to the Greatness of American," claiming it didn't "represent our stands of standards of Success, Creativity or Excellence."

Source: mega Bad Bunny's halftime show served as an ode to Latin culture and the Latin-American community.

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he ranted. Trump's disdainful remarks came after House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week, "I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny." However, it doesn't appear that he tuned into the pro-Trump rocker's performance at Turning Point USA’s "All-American" halftime show, which was billed as an alternative to the Super Bowl LX's halftime presentation and streamed on YouTube.

'What a Bunch of Hypocrites'

Source: mega Donald Trump and his supporters are being called 'hypocrites' for watching the show despite their criticism.

Trump and his followers are now being branded "a bunch of hypocrites" on social media as a result. "So they didn’t even watch the TPUSA slop?" one person commented on the clip of Bad Bunny's show playing at the commander-in-chief's watch party. Another wrote, "The whole MAGA movement is hypocritical," while a third quipped that Graham appeared "transfixed."

Bad Bunny Slammed ICE at the 2026 Grammys

Source: mega Bad Bunny called out ICE's violent actions at the 2026 Grammys on February 1.