Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'One of the Worst EVER'

Donald Trump is still fuming over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Following the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, the president took to social media to unload on the Latin music superstar after he headlined the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Bad Bunny transformó el Levi's Stadium de Santa Clara, en California, en un vibrante homenaje a Puerto Rico durante el espectáculo del descanso de la Super Bowl del domingo, ofreciendo un viaje lleno de energía a través de la cultura de la isla, con la aparición sorpresa de Lady… pic.twitter.com/8YNfDLdfqx — Radio SUCRE 700 AM (@radio_sucre700) February 9, 2026 Source: @radio_sucre700/X

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he vented.

Bad Bunny’s halftime set leaned heavily into his South American and Caribbean roots. The global star, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, and has long embraced his Boricua identity, blending Indigenous, African, Spanish and American influences throughout his work. The performance featured striking visuals, including a staged corn farm surrounded by farm workers. It also showcased a real-life Latino wedding ceremony and scenes depicting everyday life inside a Hispanic household.

Source: MEGA Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga joined Bad Bunny onstage.

Lady Gaga appeared during the show with her own Reggaeton-inspired version of “Die With a Smile.” Ricky Martin also joined Bad Bunny onstage, singing a verse from "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii," a politically charged track comparing the colonization of Hawaii with Puerto Rico’s status as a U.S. territory. Martin, who publicly came out as gay in 2010 after years of speculation about his sexuality, is believed to be the first openly gay man to perform during a Super Bowl halftime show.

Source: MEGA The performance focused on Latino culture and heritage.

Throughout the performance, Bad Bunny delivered a message centered on unity, saying, “God bless America, whether it’s Chile, Argentina,” as he went on to name more than 20 countries across North and South America, while displaying their flags onstage. He stood alongside both the American flag and the Puerto Rican flag, highlighting the island’s status as a U.S. territory.

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny recently won a Grammy.

At one point, the artist also held up a football bearing a message that read: “Together we are America.” The Super Bowl appearance comes just days after Bad Bunny made Grammy history. The chart-topping artist won album of the year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos), marking the first Spanish-language album ever to take home the Recording Academy’s top honor.