Karoline Leavitt Slammed by Critics After Joining Fox News Media as a Contributor: 'Thought She Wanted More Time for Her Kids'

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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt faced criticism after announcing her next career move following her departure from the Donald Trump administration. On November 1, Leavitt will join Fox News Media as a contributor, providing political commentary and analysis across the network's platforms.

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Karoline Leavitt Lands Fox News Role

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt will join Fox News as a contributor on November 1.

On October 5, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced that Leavitt had joined as an official contributor. "Karoline’s firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today's political landscape. We look forward to her providing our audience with authentic and sharp insight across all FOX News Media platforms," Scott said.

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JUST IN: @karolineleavitt is joining Fox News Channel as an on-air contributor after leaving the White House briefing room.



The former White House press secretary will provide commentary across the Fox News lineup beginning Nov. 1.



"Karoline’s firsthand experience in the White… pic.twitter.com/6vNbeoWCGg — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2026 Source: @FOXNEWS/X Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott made the announcement on October 5.

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'Same Energy and Candor'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt said she was 'grateful for the opportunity.'

Leavitt said she was thankful for the opportunity to remain connected to the network. "I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on Fox News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at FOX News Media," she said. "I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox's millions of viewers across their many platforms," Leavitt shared.

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Karoline Leavitt Previously Worked at the White House

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt previously said she wanted to spend more time with her two children.

The announcement comes just weeks after Leavitt stepped down as White House press secretary. Leavitt served as the 36th person to hold the position from January 2025 until August 2026, becoming the youngest person in American history to serve as White House press secretary. When announcing her departure, Leavitt said in part, "The truth is, since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."

'Her Kids Grow Up Already?'

Source: MEGA Critics questioned Karoline Leavitt's decision to join Fox News after leaving the White House.