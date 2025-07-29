or
Article continues below advertisement
Karrueche Tran Breaks Down in Tears as Deion Sanders Faces Bladder Cancer Surgery: Watch

Composite Photo of Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran
Source: Well Off Media/YouTube

Karrueche Tran was emotional as Deion Sanders underwent bladder removal surgery following his cancer diagnosis.

Profile Image

July 29 2025, Published 7:21 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Deion Sanders received unwavering support from his rumored girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, as he faced a major health challenge earlier this year.

In an emotional video shared on Monday, July 28, a teary-eyed Tran, 37, appeared by the NFL Hall of Famer's bedside in May, just before he underwent surgery to remove his bladder following a diagnosis of bladder cancer.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Deion Sanders
Source: Well Off Media/YouTube

Deion Sanders was diagnosed with bladder cancer after a CT scan earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"We are here at the hospital because we are dealing with…" Tran began, her voice breaking as she wiped away tears.

She managed to whisper, "We are dealing with bladder cancer. He is having his bladder removed."

Just feet away from Tran, Sanders, 57, mentioned he was "texting the boys" as he prepared for his operation.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Karrueche Tran
Source: Well Off Media/YouTube

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders have not confirmed their rumored relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The iconic player is a father of five. He shares daughter Deiondra, 33, and son Deion Jr., 31, with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. He also has two sons, Shilo, 25, and Shedeur, 23, and a daughter, Shelomi, 21, with his second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders. The couple finalized their divorce in 2013.

Deion and Karrueche have yet to comment on their relationship status, as of posting. But according to TMZ, the two were recently spotted enjoying a lunch date together.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders
Source: Mega

Deion Sanders’ surgery successfully removed the cancer, according to his doctor.

Article continues below advertisement

During a press conference on Monday, Deion announced his bladder cancer battle that had come as a surprise. "This wasn't easy," he explained. "Men, everybody, get checked out. Because if it wasn't for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn't have stumbled up on this."

The diagnosis followed a CT scan earlier this year due to previous blood clot issues, which had resulted in the amputation of two of his toes in 2021. That scan revealed a growth around his bladder, leading to a referral to an oncologist. The cancer was diagnosed on April 14.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Well Off Media/YouTube

Deion Sanders urged men to get screened for any signs of cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Janet Kukreja, the director of urological oncology at the University of Colorado, attended the press conference and announced that Deion was "cured."

The doctor noted that Deion's cancer did not spread, in contrast to approximately 50 percent of cases where it does. In those cases, the five-year survival rate plummets to around 10 percent.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Deion Sanders
Source: Well Off Media/YouTube

Deion Sanders vowed to return to coaching this fall despite the major life change.

Looking ahead, Deion expressed his determination to return to the football field this fall when the Colorado Buffaloes kick off the 2025 season. However, he also acknowledged the adjustments he faces due to his diagnosis. "Right now I'm still dealing with going to the bathroom," he admitted. "It's a whole life change. I'm going to be transparent, I can't pee like I used to pee."

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to open their regular season at home on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

