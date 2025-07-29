Karrueche Tran Breaks Down in Tears as Deion Sanders Faces Bladder Cancer Surgery: Watch

Karrueche Tran was emotional as Deion Sanders underwent bladder removal surgery following his cancer diagnosis.

In an emotional video shared on Monday, July 28, a teary-eyed Tran, 37, appeared by the NFL Hall of Famer's bedside in May, just before he underwent surgery to remove his bladder following a diagnosis of bladder cancer .

Deion Sanders received unwavering support from his rumored girlfriend, Karrueche Tran , as he faced a major health challenge earlier this year.

Deion Sanders was diagnosed with bladder cancer after a CT scan earlier this year.

"We are here at the hospital because we are dealing with…" Tran began, her voice breaking as she wiped away tears.

She managed to whisper, "We are dealing with bladder cancer. He is having his bladder removed."

Just feet away from Tran, Sanders, 57, mentioned he was "texting the boys" as he prepared for his operation.