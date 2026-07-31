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Kash Patel Defamation Lawsuit Tossed After Blogger Challenges Nevada Filing

Photo of Kash Patel.
Source: MEGA

A federal judge dismissed Kash Patel's defamation lawsuit.

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July 31 2026, Published 7:25 a.m. ET

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FBI Director Kash Patel’s defamation lawsuit against blogger Jim Stewartson has been thrown out, wiping away a default judgment that had previously awarded Patel and the Kash Foundation $250,000.

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Image of The court ruled Nevada lacked jurisdiction over the blogger.
Source: MEGA

The court ruled Nevada lacked jurisdiction over the blogger.

Patel filed the lawsuit in Nevada in June 2023, seeking $10 million in damages over Stewartson’s online posts. The suit cited X posts in which Stewartson accused Patel of being a “Kremlin asset,” “sedition,” helping plan the January 6 attack on the Capitol and helping ensure the Capitol was “undefended” before the riot. Stewartson also called Patel a “blatantly incompetent chud” who should be in custody.

Stewartson initially did not respond to the lawsuit, and U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon issued a default judgment in August 2025. Stewartson later moved to dismiss the case, arguing he had not been properly served and had no meaningful ties to Nevada.

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Why the Case Was Dismissed

Image of The ruling highlighted challenges involving online speech cases.
Source: MEGA

The ruling highlighted challenges involving online speech cases.

In a July 25 ruling, Gordon sided with Stewartson on jurisdiction.

“The plaintiffs’ allegations arise out of Stewartson’s allegedly defamatory posts on X and Substack, which are about the plaintiffs, who are Nevadan residents,” Gordon wrote.

But the judge said Patel and the Kash Foundation had not shown that Stewartson targeted a Nevada audience.

“Tagging Patel, who happens to be a Nevadan resident, in posts that have nothing to do with Nevada activities or entities does not target a Nevadan audience, and therefore does not create a contact between Stewartson and Nevada,” Gordon wrote.

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Legal Expert Calls The Move Procedural

Image of A legal expert called the dismissal a procedural issue.
Source: MEGA

A legal expert called the dismissal a procedural issue.

“What happened in this case was just a procedural issue,” said Robert J. “Bob” McWhirter, a constitutional scholar, attorney, and author of Fixing the Framers’ Failure.

“But, it underscores the incompetency of Kash Patel and his attorneys,” McWhirter added. “A basic thing any lawyer should know, especially Mr. Patel as FBI Director, is how to properly serve a lawsuit in the correct jurisdiction.”

The Challenge of Online Speech

Image of The blogger celebrated the court's decision after the dismissal.
Source: @jimstewartson/X

The blogger celebrated the court's decision after the dismissal.

“There is, of course, some question about what would be the correct jurisdiction for speech that occurs online,” McWhirter noted.

“It can certainly be difficult for somebody who feels wronged by speech to find the place to file a lawsuit,” he continued. “But, that’s the exact value and danger of free speech on the Internet.”

Stewartson celebrated the dismissal on X and continued mocking Patel after the ruling.

“PSA: Now that my case is settled, you are free to refer to Kash Patel as a ‘chud,’ a ‘googly-eyed Kremlin b---h,’ and a ‘traitor’ without fear of legal repercussions! You’re welcome,” he wrote.

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