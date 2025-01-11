NEWS Kate Beckinsale Says 'Seeing My Beloved Stepfather' Die 'Will Haunt Me Forever in Emotional Post' Source: MEGA/@katebeckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale shared a lengthy and emotional message on the 1 year anniversary of stepdad Roy's death.

Kate Beckinsale opened up about the tragic death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, a year after his passing. “Finding my father‘s dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life. Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever,” the Jolt alum, 51, began her emotional Friday, January 10, upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Thank you for being my father. I miss you so much,' Kate Beckinsale wrote about her stepdad, Roy, on the one year anniversary of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

“It does seem terribly careless to have managed to be present for both deaths and unable to prevent either, the second time trying with every single thing I had. It was not enough. In the process of losing my beloved Roy, I lost family, friendships, at some points my own health, and all the money I had due to how disgusting the American healthcare system is for those who are not insured. I would do it again. No question,” the Hollywood star added. Battersby sadly passed in January 2024 after battling two forms of cancer and a severe stroke. The patriarch had been a part of Beckinsale’s family since 1997 when he and her mother, Judy Loe, wed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale's stepdad died after battling two forms of cancer and a severe stroke.

Article continues below advertisement

“I cannot help feeling that I dreadfully failed — but I am trying to console myself today with all the preparation that he did in the last years of his life, how deeply he studied and practiced as a Jungian, and how thin the veil is between the energy of this life and whatever is next, that some part of him was at peace with it. It does feel like a lie I am telling myself to try and feel better, however, perhaps I am just unfortunately not enlightened enough to sell that to myself over my sense of loss, guilt and failure,” the brunette beauty — who has been facing backlash over the last year due to her noticeable weight loss — penned.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'He taught me how to be brave,' Kate Beckinsale said of her late stepdad.

Article continues below advertisement

Beckinsale declared, “It is a tough day to talk about our fledgling and precious tragedy, but given that I couldn’t save him, I’ll be d----- if I’m not going to honor him in some small way.” The Canary Black actress explained the 87-year-old taught her how to be “brave” and that “it doesn’t matter if people don’t like you as long as you’re doing the right thing.”

Article continues below advertisement

“He lost everything fighting for justice for the trade unions, for the Palestinians in the ‘70s, living with them in refugee camps in Lebanon for several years making his 1977 documentary The Palestinian, fighting for the miners losing everything in the strikes. It was Roy who lovingly helped my Jewish adopted grandmother who fled Germany at 14, to painfully uncover what had become of her brother and parents who did not make it. He was blacklisted by the BBC and elsewhere. He would have had a completely different career if he had toed the line and not cared so much about what was right,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale shared how she found her biological dad dead at 5 years old and watched her stepdad die last year.