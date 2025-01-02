Kate Beckinsale Fumes at Trolls Who Think She's Lost Too Much Weight: 'Keep It to Your F------- Self'
Kate Beckinsale isn’t staying quiet when it comes to unsolicited comments about her weight.
The Underworld star clapped back at critics who made remarks regarding her body in a now-deleted Instagram post.
One follower wrote, “It’s not a criticism, but I think you’ve lost too much weight lately.”
Beckinsale didn’t hold back, responding, “If it’s not a criticism, it’s a passive-aggressive completely unnecessary opinion from someone I don’t know who knows nothing about my circumstances. So next time you feel like commenting on someone’s body, I suggest you keep it to your f------ self.”
Another bluntly asked: “What happened?”
Beckinsale fired back, writing: “She’s dead. So please send donations and flowers to @refugecharity and I rescind happy New Year. Happy New Year to everyone but you.”
When someone commented in Spanish, “Esta muy delgada. Todo bien en casa?”— which translates to, “She’s very thin. Is everything OK at home?”— the Canary Black star responded sharply, “Everything is absolutely great f---- off.”
A different commenter suggested, “Gaining a little fatter [sic] doesn’t hurt,” to which Beckinsale, 51, shot back, “Not all of us want t------like yours.”
This isn’t the first time Beckinsale has defended herself against critiques of her slim figure. Back in July, she addressed similar comments about her weight loss while opening up about a difficult period in her life.
“Let’s have a toast for the douche bags. Let’s have a toast for the a-------. Let’s have a toast for the scumbags 😘😘😘😘,” she captioned a mirror selfie video featuring her slim frame in a pink off-the-shoulder T-shirt with hamsters on it, a matching bikini bottom and motorcycle boots.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the comments, Beckinsale revealed that she had been mourning her stepfather’s shocking death and coping with her mother’s stage 4 cancer diagnosis, which also affected her health at the time.
“I was in the hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my esophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood,” she explained. “I found eating very hard during that time.”
She added that she had just finished working on a movie that involved themes of losing a parent, which further triggered her emotions.
“I’m not really concerned about what you think about my a--,” she stated firmly.
On top of that, The Pearl Harbor actress has also been battling plastic surgery rumors for years. Beckinsale addressed the speculation by sharing a candid Instagram post in May alongside two videos of herself 20 years apart.
“I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll,” she wrote.
“Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 -I am accused of having had unrecognizable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person,” Beckinsale continued. “I don’t actually do any of those things.”