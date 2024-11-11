Inside Kate Beckinsale's Health Woes: From Her 2021 Hospitalization to Recent Unexplained Bruises
2021: Kate Beckinsale Was Rushed to the Hospital
On September 10, 2021, Kate Beckinsale was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas via ambulance. TMZ reported her back went out and she felt bad pain, but her exact condition was not disclosed at the time.
March 2024: Kate Beckinsale Was Hospitalized Again
Beckinsale left her fans worried when she posted photos of herself in a hospital bed in March. She shared the update as a tribute to her mother, Judy Loe, for her birthday and Mother's Day in the U.K.
"Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love..Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x," she continued.
The Pearl Harbor actress shared more updates in the days thereafter, documenting her six-week stay in the medical facility.
April 7, 2024: She Updated Her Fans After Her Hospital Stay
After her hospital stay, Beckinsale appeared to confirm she had returned home by posting videos of her dog, Myf, on her Instagram Stories.
Three days later, she deleted all her hospitalization posts from her Instagram page.
April 17, 2024: She Seemingly Hinted at Her Health Issue in a Post
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In an April 17 post, Beckinsale seemingly hinted at the health condition she had by wearing a T-shirt that had the words "Tummy Troubles Survivor."
"💪🏼 🤍," she captioned the post.
May 2, 2024: Kate Beckinsale Made Her First Public Appearance
The Total Recall actress stunned in her first public appearance at the King's Trust 2024 Global Gala on May 2, wearing a white asymmetrical gown and matching platform heels.
July 8, 2024: Kate Beckinsale Revealed the Reason Behind Her Hospitalization
On Instagram, Beckinsale responded to the wave of negative comments she had received in recent months. However, it did not stop her haters from trolling her once more.
"go do some squats. I think your a-- ran away," said one commenter.
The Contraband star replied, "No, actually, I watched my stepfather [Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief. Quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard."
"And I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I'm not really concerned about what you think about my a--," she continued.
Beckinsale concluded her post by telling the troll to "worry about your own f------ a--. I suggest shoving something up it, like a large pineapple or a brick."
October 26, 2024: Kate Beckinsale Posted Photos of Her Bruises
Beckinsale sparked new concerns when she shared a carousel of photos of her bruised body without an explanation.
When one commenter asked why she was all bruised up, she only replied, "Shopping for tampons and talking about boys."