Kate Beckinsale Tearfully Addresses 'Nasty' Comments About Her Weight: 'I Think It's Shock and Trauma'

Hollywood icon Kate Beckinsale got emotional on Instagram as she addresed her weight loss. The 52-year-old actress broke down as she spoke about her "really, really hard year." Her video come after a recent post that included pictures of her in a pink, ruffle bikini.

On December 31, she began the tearful video addressing how she lost her mother, Judy Loe, in July, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby, in 2024. "Such an incredible amount of suffering... It doesn’t make me feel very hungry," she shared, as she wondered if it was due to "some kind of survivor's guilt."

The Click star argued her weight loss wasn't "like anorexia where you’re starving and it’s a willpower thing.” Instead, she said the feeling is as if her "body has closed down." Beckinsale continued: "I think it’s shock and trauma. I think watching, especially alone, the people that you love the most dearly suffer and have horrific, sometimes violent, awful deaths really makes you not hungry."

She acknowledged that people respond to grief differently, and she referred to her deep sadness as a "physical manifestation of grief." The actress also said that she was raised to never comment on someone's appearance when she could see they were suffering. "For all the people who are inconvenienced by me being too thin or not what they expect me to be like, I really wish you had parents like I had," she said. "I’m so glad that suctioning blood clots from my stepdad’s bladder while he’s suffering heart failure and trying to save his life, and having to be the one to stop chest compressions on my mother as they broke all her ribs has not turned me into the type of cruel piece of s--- that would say the stuff that a lot of you guys say to me." Beckinsale added: "I absolutely refuse to become like it. And if that’s the legacy from my parents — that I would never ever do that to anyone — I am so f------- proud of it."

