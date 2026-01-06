Bikini-Clad Kate Beckinsale Urges Fans to 'Wear Whatever You Like' in Fiery Message: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Beckinsale is embracing her body and shrugging off critics in a bold new set of Instagram photos. The 52-year-old actress stunned fans in bikinis and mini skirts on January 5, opening up about how grief has affected her since losing her mother last year and her stepfather the year before.

Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale has once again hit back at body-shaming critics.

Beckinsale attributes her weight loss to the loss of her mother, Judy Loe, who passed in July 2025 after a long illness, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who died in 2024. Alongside her snaps, she shared an honest caption about navigating loss and encouraged others to dress how they feel — bluntly telling fans to "wear whatever the f--- you like."

View this post on Instagram Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram The actress posted a slew of new bikini pics.

Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram In the caption, she shared 'a few things she learned' on January 4.

In her lengthy caption, which accompanied pictures of her revealing looks, the actress wrote: "Learnt a few things today. All the Guatis are female. I don’t know what the men think they’re doing, but my apologies to the one I called Philip for three days- I didn’t know. In Polo, the most aggressive and keen to win are the females. The males will go on a little trek with you but the females are too keen to win ….didn’t know that." "Watching 55 episodes of Four in a bed helps with complicated early grief as does kissing multiple horses on the nose," she added. Reflecting on the support she’s received during her grief, Beckinsale opened up about the unexpected people who stepped in during her darkest moments. "When you are suffering, it is very often not the people you expected to be there for you who are. In actual fact it’s usually women who have suffered a tremendous loss, multiple losses, been raped, been abused, injured or betrayed by everyone in their lives who actually step in and try to carry some of your grief with you. That is the most immensely humbling and moving thing," she detailed. She also emphasized that grief is deeply personal and warned against comparing losses: "Grief is not a contest -whatever and whoever you have lost, your grief, your own grief is the worst grief. Don’t let anyone make you feel you’re in some kind of grief competition that’s just bulls---." "Grief needs a witness. You cannot do it alone. It will sometimes be the most surprising people who can even for five minutes sit with you in it and sometimes it’s animals and in fact often it’s animals and thank God thank, God thank, God for animals," she continued, emphasizing the importance of "companionship through pain."

Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram She once again opened up about her grief concerning the loss of her parents.

The actress then encouraged her fans to find joy even amid sadness. "Wear wherever the f--- you like. Whether that is a hat with live birds in it or ruffled knickers, platform shoes, sweatpants covered in stains, cargo pants and wraparound sunglasses- do your thing. Life is short. Give yourself joy and amuse your sensibility in whatever ways you can," she penned. Beckinsale then gave a shout-out to the artists and poets who have helped her through dark times: "Emily Dickinson, Mary Oliver, David Bowie, Verlaine, Rimbaud, Brian Patten, Sylvia Plath, Yevgeny Yevtushenko, C.S Lewis, Simon and Garfunkel, Adrian Mitchell. Anna Akhmatova et cetera et cetera have helped me through dark times since I was very young. Thank you to the poets x." She closed on a tender note about her 26-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, writing, "And finally, my daughter is the most beautiful girl in the whole world X." In the pictures, Beckindale posed around her home in her signature hair bow, giant, platform boots and varying tiny outfits. Some pictures showed the actress in a white strapless bikini top with matching white bloomers or tiny jean shorts. Others captured Beckindale in a pink top with a mini skirt or bloomers.

'Really, Really Hard Year'

Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram On New Year's Eve, Kate Beckinsale posted an emotional video about weight loss and grief.