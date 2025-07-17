BREAKING NEWS Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Secretly Welcome Their First Child Via Surrogate — and It's a Girl! Source: MEGA Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are parents!

Justin Long is a girl dad! The famed actor, 47, and his wife, actress Kate Bosworth, 42, have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, a source spilled to a news publication on Thursday, July 17.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Become Parents

The birth of their daughter comes as a surprise, as the couple kept their surrogate's pregnancy a secret from the public. Bosworth and Long revealed their relationship in 2022 before getting married the following year at the Rockaway Hotel in Queens, N.Y.

Justin Long Teased Fatherhood Dreams in 2024

The Jeepers Creepers actor previously hinted at his desire to have children with Bosworth while wishing his wife a happy birthday in January 2024. "One day our kids might ask me, 'Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?' he quipped. "And I’ll say 'Well, _____, because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world. Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile.'"

"'And I’ve been so blessed to have experienced so many fun, wondrous things in this life - things for which I’ll never be able to properly express my gratitude — but of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites,'" he continued. Long noted: "They might say 'Ew!' Or 'Why?' And I’d say 'Because she completed all of your Dad’s favorite love songs. Even ones he hadn’t thought about since he was a kid. Like the theme song of a TV show he loved called FAMILY TIES. There was a line in that song that went like this '…and there ain’t no nothin’ we can’t love each other through.' And one year, when she was 40, your Mom completed that song too.'" "'She’s simply the best' 💛🧚," he told his future offspring.

Kate Bosworth Calls Justin Long Her 'Favorite Person'