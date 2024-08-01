From Costars to Lovers: Justin Long and Kate Bosworth's Dating Timeline in 12 Slides
May 2021: Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Worked Together on a Film
In 2021, Justin Long and Kate Bosworth shared their moments on the set of an unnamed film on Instagram. After filming wrapped in Arkansas, Bosworth shared a carousel of photos, which included a snap of Long carrying her.
"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. f---. Rad human being. 🌻," she wrote in the caption. "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to 😉."
Long, who previously dated Amanda Seyfried, quipped, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well... I admire your restraint."
He added it was a "true joy" to be in Bosworth's "glow" throughout filming.
Fall 2021: Dating Rumors Started
After wrapping the flick, the public started speculating the pair might be dating when Bosworth was spotted without her wedding ring.
August 2021: Kate Bosworth Ended Her Marriage to Michael Polish
Two months after the buzz started, Bosworth and her then-husband, Michael Polish, announced their separation.
“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” they said in a statement. “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”
Bosworth and Polish met on the set of Big Sur. They started dating in 2011 and tied the knot two years later in Montana.
December 2021: Justin Long Confirmed His Relationship Status
Long seemingly confirmed their relationship for the first time during an episode of his "Life is Short with Justin Long" podcast. At the time, he talked about pizza toppings with his guest, Fortune Feimster.
“It’s funny. My girlfriend said hers is — she loves the pineapple, too. I’ve never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza," said Long, though he did not reveal his girlfriend's identity.
January 2022: Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Sparked More Buzz
Sources told Us Weekly that Long's girlfriend was Bosworth, saying the former costars had been dating "for a few months."
“They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel," an insider said.
March 2022: They Were Spotted Together in Public
Several news outlets unveiled photos of Long and Bosworth, which were taken when they went out in public together for the first time after months of speculation.
April 2022: Justin Long Gushed About Kate Bosworth
Long began speaking about his muse more in interviews, including when he appeared on "The Viall Files" podcast.
"It's weird. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective," the Jeepney Creepers actor said. "I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."
May 2022: Justin Long Made Their Relationship Instagram Official
Long debuted their romance on Instagram after marking several public outings.
March 2023: They Sparked Engagement Rumors
Long and Bosworth posed for pictures at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. It marked their first-ever red carpet event as a couple.
At the time, eagle-eyed fans spotted The I-Land star wearing a giant diamond ring, fueling engagement rumors.
Sources said Bosworth could not wait to marry Long. A few days later, separate insiders confirmed the duo was engaged.
"Kate is just on cloud nine," one of the insiders said. "She is showing off her engagement ring to friends. She is being coy about details, but she is beaming."
Another added, "Everyone is happy for her. Justin is a great guy. He adores her. It's just amazing to see them together."
April 2023: Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Spoke About Their Engagement
On Long's podcast, they finally revealed the details of his "romantic and honest and loving proposal."
“[It] felt so organic,” said Long. “[It] connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through — like, a real-life change — and so it came out in a very organic way.”
May 2023: They Got Married
One month after confirming their engagement, Long hinted at their marriage when he called Bosworth his "now-wife" while talking about the film Barbarian.
“I was there while I was, like, really falling in love with my now-wife, and so she came to visit and I had never been comfortable with … set visits, I was never crazy about. I liked separating the relationship and the … I don’t know," Long shared. "But I loved having her there, and we just had the most magical time. It helped me having her there. She’d help me with scenes. It was the best.”
According to a Page Six source, the impromptu wedding ceremony happened at the Rockaway Hotel in Queens, N.Y.
July 2024: Justin Long Shared 1 Experience He Had With His Wife
Long bravely spoke up about the accident he and Bosworth experienced one year after their marriage.
He revealed on the July 16 episode of “PIE With Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal” podcast that he pooped the bed while on a trip to Mexico City after suffering from food poisoning.
“I was hooked up to an IV, and [Kate] was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing,” he explained. “It was like Dumb and Dumber. I was just, like, really comically unloading, and then, at one point that night, I woke up, and there’s no other way to say this, I can’t dance around it: I had s--- the bed. I had s--- the bed, and she was in the bed.”
Despite what happened, Bosworth reportedly did not seem to mind the ordeal.
“She was, like, two feet away from me with this IV bag,” Long shared. “And she was holding it so patiently, and she was like: ‘Everything’s fine.’ And I thought about how much I loved her. I was like: ‘I just love this person, I’m so grateful to this person.’”