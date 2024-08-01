From Costars to Lovers: Justin Long and Kate Bosworth's Dating Timeline in 12 Slides

In 2021, Justin Long and Kate Bosworth shared their moments on the set of an unnamed film on Instagram. After filming wrapped in Arkansas, Bosworth shared a carousel of photos, which included a snap of Long carrying her.

"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. f---. Rad human being. 🌻," she wrote in the caption. "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to 😉."

Long, who previously dated Amanda Seyfried, quipped, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well... I admire your restraint."

He added it was a "true joy" to be in Bosworth's "glow" throughout filming.