Kate Gosselin Accused of Being Desperate for 'Money' and 'Relevancy' After Joining TikTok
Kate Gosselin is being roasted for joining TikTok.
While the reality star used to be one of TLC's biggest stars thanks to shows like Jon & Kate Plus 8, she's since faded from the spotlight and stirred up controversy after her son Collin Gosselin accused her of mistreating him — which is why social media users are dragging her for being on the social media platform.
In a recent post, Kate talked to fans and assured them she had an official account and was "just waiting for TikTok to verify" her.
"It is my account. There's going to be a lot of dogs on it, and kids, but mostly dogs and me. I'm in my German shepherd dog mom era. Is that how they say it? You know what I mean," the mom-of-eight, 50, said. "Anyway, it's me. Just wanted to let you know."
Kate Gosselin Gets Dragged by TikTok Users
Kate was dragged in the comments section, with one person alleging she's "still fighting for relevancy."
"Someone really needs money," another individual wrote, while a third declared that being on TikTok "isn’t going to go well for her."
"Oh lady this is a very bad idea. The internet is different now and it is forever. We won't ever forget," another social media user wrote, referring to the allegations ex-husband Jon Gosselin and some of her kids made about her.
"Oh, I don’t think TikTok is going to go the way she hopes 😬," agreed someone else.
Kate's Allegations Against Son Collin
As OK! reported, Collin — one of her and her ex-husband's famous sextuplets — claimed his mom had him institutionalized for psychological and behavioral conditions he doesn't have.
Before sending him away, Collin alleged she did things like locking him in a basement alone.
"She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside," he explained in an interview. "My mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me."
The nurse said she felt she had no choice but to get him treatment because he "attacked" a family member, while Collin said he was sent off because he began to inform his teacher about the abuse he was experiencing at the hands of his mother.
"I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out," he spilled.
Kate's former spouse, 48, called her words "cruel false accusations," insisting her stories are "just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward" their son.
After leaving the institution, Collin resided with his dad.