Kate Gosselin Accused of 'Zip-Tying' Son Collin's Limbs Together and Shutting Him in a 'Bolt-Locked' Basement as a Child
New allegations about Kate Gosselin's treatment of her son Collin have come to light.
In a recent interview, Collin, 20, not only claimed his mother had him diagnosed with several psychological and behavioral conditions that he insisted he does not have, he also accused her of tying him up and locking him in a dark basement for hours on end.
The Jon and Kate Plus 8 star alleged the basement room contained a bed and several cameras so he could be watched during the times he was left in there alone.
"She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside," he explained in a recent interview. "My mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me."
"Most of the day I was in that room and I was away from my siblings and I never really went outside," he added. "I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment."
Collin also claimed Kate had been physically and verbally "aggressive" to him as a young child and alleged she had him on medications that made him feel "like a zombie."
As OK! previously reported, Kate stated Collin was sent to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in Philadelphia in 2016 because he was allegedly violent and "tried to attack" members of the family at home. However, Collin said he was institutionalized after he told a teacher at school that he was being abused.
"I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out," Collin said in an episode of Vice TV's Dark Side Of The 2000s.
His father, Jon Gosselin, later revealed he "never found out" about the alleged abuse taking place until well after the fact. However, he was instrumental in getting Collin released from the institution.
The father-of-eight — who also shares twins Cara and Madelyin, as well as sextuplets Leah, Alexis, Aaden, Hannah and Joel with Kate — went through a grueling legal battle and spent roughly $1 million in the process.
"Everything I had, I spent," Jon said.
