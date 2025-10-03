Kate Gosselin Addresses 'Life-Altering' Leg Injury After Being Discharged From Hospital

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin is speaking out about suffering a “life-altering” injury that sent her to the hospital earlier in the week. “I’m finally heading home,” Gosselin, 50, told her followers in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, October 2. “I’ve had pain meds to make the ride more bearable. We’re just taking all our stuff to the car first because I’ve accumulated quite the equipment and supplies. I can’t wait to go home and see the dogs and get in my bed and take a shower.”

Kate Gosselin Addressed Her Hospital Discharge

Source: @kategosselin/Instagram Kate Gosselin addressed her leg injury after being discharged from the hospital.

Gosselin was discharged from the hospital after suffering an accident earlier in the week that led to her leg needing immediate surgery. “When I get home I’m gonna sleep so well I already know it,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum explained. “Wish me luck, it’s the beginning of the next stage. It’s all hitting me now getting discharged instructions, hearing all my meds and all the appointments I have to make and what’s going to happen at my next appointment and all that. It’s a lot. It’s a little overwhelming.”

Kate Gosselin Thanked Fans for Their Support

Source: @kategosselin/Instagram Kate Gosselin thanked fans for their support.

The mom-of-eight thanked fans for their support before moving on to slam trolls who have been speaking negatively about her accident. “The people who are saying unkind things, I just know that you’ve never been through something really tough like this so you’re saying silly things,” she said. “Whatever, I just know you don’t know what I’m going through, and that’s fine too, but we should all keep our mean comments to ourselves.” Gosselin opened up about the accident that sent her to the hospital during a TikTok Live on September 30. She explained that she and her boyfriend, Steve, were playing with their dog Meika when the incident happened.

Kate Gosselin Explained the 'Life-Altering' Accident

Source: @kategosselin/Instagram Kate Gosselin explained that the injury occurred after her dog ran into her.

“My boyfriend threw the ball and she came running for it and she was running at the absolute speed of light and I stepped the wrong way,” she said. “I tried to get out of the way and she ran into the side of my leg, my knee, at top speed. The only way I can describe it, it was like a concrete wall running at the speed of light.” “The pain was so bad I just crumbled on the ground,” the reality TV alum recounted, pointing out that she “felt stuff move in my leg and I freaked out.”

Kate Gosselin Was Rushed Into Surgery

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin was rushed into a three-hour surgery.