OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Kate Gosselin
OK LogoHEALTH

Kate Gosselin Reveals She Underwent One of 'Top 3' Most 'Painful' Surgeries After Posting Alarming Photo From the Hospital

kate gosselin hospital photo surgery
Source: MEGA;@kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin revealed via TikTok that she underwent one of the most 'painful' surgeries.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Kate Gosselin is opening up about a serious health scare.

On Tuesday, September 30, the former reality star shared a selfie from a hospital bed on TikTok, set to melancholic music. Over the photo, she wrote, “Update: I had surgery this morning and have five pain meds on board (top 3 most painful surgery).”

She followed up with a message to fans, admitting, “I am not in a position to go into the details now but only bc I can't focus. I did well. Details coming soon. CANNOT thank you enough for all your prayers! Love you guys! 😘.”

image of Kate Gosselin revealed she recently underwent one of the 'top three most painful' surgeries.
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTkok

Kate Gosselin revealed she recently underwent one of the 'top three most painful' surgeries.

Gosselin also revealed she plans to go live to answer some questions.

“Hi guys, I’m still at the hospital. I think I scared you all,” she said in a video.

In the caption, she added, “Live from the hospital tonight at 8:30 pm EST. And for the record, my nasal cannula is actually a nasal canial, not earphones! 🤣 just call me Hospital Bobette 🤣🤣🤣 (if I don’t laugh, I’ll cry… again!) see you tonight!”

The day before, the TV personaltiy admitted she was going through some health issues. From her hospital bed, with IVs visible, she asked for support in another post.

“Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. I will be fine, but I'm scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys,” she wrote.

image of The TV personality shared a hospital selfie on TikTok and thanked fans for their prayers.
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTkok

The TV personality shared a hospital selfie on TikTok and thanked fans for their prayers.

MORE ON:
Kate Gosselin

She reassured her followers again, saying, “Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DON'T worry about me! Please pray instead! Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able! Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can! 😘.”

While her surgery has fans concerned, Kate recently made headlines for a much lighter reason — confirming she’s no longer single. During a TikTok Q&A, she revealed she’s been in a relationship for some time.

“The answer to that question is actually, finally, yes,” she said when a fan asked about her dating status.

image of Kate Gosselin promised to go live from the hospital to update her followers on her health.
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTkok

Kate Gosselin promised to go live from the hospital to update her followers on her health.

“I’ve been dating somebody for the past year, little over a year, maybe like 14 or 15 months,” she continued. “I’m super, super happy.”

Though she didn’t reveal his name, Gosselin hinted it’s someone she has “known for a really long time.”

“I am really, really happy but he doesn’t really want to be on TikTok,” she admitted. “I can’t blame him really, I guess. But you perhaps will catch a peep of him here and there once in a while going forward.”

image of Kate Gosselin's son Collin and ex-husband Jon accused her of having an affair with her longtime bodyguard years ago.
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTkok/MEGA

Kate Gosselin's son Collin and ex-husband Jon accused her of having an affair with her longtime bodyguard years ago.

However, her personal life isn’t without controversy. Her estranged son Collin Gosselin and ex-husband Jon Gosselin accused her of being romantically involved with her longtime bodyguard Steve Neild while still married.

“What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!” Collin alleged on Instagram.

