Kate Gosselin Reveals She Underwent One of 'Top 3' Most 'Painful' Surgeries After Posting Alarming Photo From the Hospital

Kate Gosselin is opening up about a serious health scare. On Tuesday, September 30, the former reality star shared a selfie from a hospital bed on TikTok, set to melancholic music. Over the photo, she wrote, “Update: I had surgery this morning and have five pain meds on board (top 3 most painful surgery).”

She followed up with a message to fans, admitting, “I am not in a position to go into the details now but only bc I can't focus. I did well. Details coming soon. CANNOT thank you enough for all your prayers! Love you guys! 😘.”

Gosselin also revealed she plans to go live to answer some questions. “Hi guys, I’m still at the hospital. I think I scared you all,” she said in a video. In the caption, she added, “Live from the hospital tonight at 8:30 pm EST. And for the record, my nasal cannula is actually a nasal canial, not earphones! 🤣 just call me Hospital Bobette 🤣🤣🤣 (if I don’t laugh, I’ll cry… again!) see you tonight!”

@kate.gosselin Live from the hospital tonight at 8:30 pm EST . And for the record, my nasal cannula is actually a nasal canial, not earphones! 🤣 just call me Hospital Bobette 🤣🤣🤣 (if I don’t laugh, I’ll cry… again!) see you tonight! ♬ original sound - kate.gosselin

The day before, the TV personaltiy admitted she was going through some health issues. From her hospital bed, with IVs visible, she asked for support in another post. “Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. I will be fine, but I'm scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys,” she wrote.

She reassured her followers again, saying, “Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DON'T worry about me! Please pray instead! Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able! Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can! 😘.”

While her surgery has fans concerned, Kate recently made headlines for a much lighter reason — confirming she’s no longer single. During a TikTok Q&A, she revealed she’s been in a relationship for some time. “The answer to that question is actually, finally, yes,” she said when a fan asked about her dating status.

“I’ve been dating somebody for the past year, little over a year, maybe like 14 or 15 months,” she continued. “I’m super, super happy.” Though she didn’t reveal his name, Gosselin hinted it’s someone she has “known for a really long time.” “I am really, really happy but he doesn’t really want to be on TikTok,” she admitted. “I can’t blame him really, I guess. But you perhaps will catch a peep of him here and there once in a while going forward.”

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTkok/MEGA Kate Gosselin's son Collin and ex-husband Jon accused her of having an affair with her longtime bodyguard years ago.