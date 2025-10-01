or
Jon Gosselin Claims Ex Kate's Ongoing 'Affair' With Her Bodyguard Steve Neild 'Destroyed Their Marriage'

Photo of Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin claimed his ex Kate Gosselin was having an affair with her bodyguard, Steve Neild, during their marriage — one he says is still ongoing today.

Oct. 1 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Jon Gosselin is clapping back after years of being labeled the cheater in his marriage to Kate Gosselin, claiming instead that his ex-wife was having an affair with her bodyguard, Steve Neild, one he said is still ongoing today.

Jon, 48, made the harsh accusations in an interview with a news outlet published on Wednesday, October 1, days after Kate, 50, revealed via TikTok that she had been dating someone for a “little over a year,” and had known him “for a really long time.”

"I definitely think it's her bodyguard Steve, 100 percent. He's been a consistent person in her life,” the father-of-eight responded. "I'm not even upset that she's with someone... I'm more concerned about when it actually transpired because I know for a long, long time, at least 17 years, that they have been canoodling or together.”

Jon Gosselin Claimed Kate Gosselin Had a Years-Long Affair

Photo of Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin were married from 1999 to 2009.
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin were married from 1999 to 2009.

The former couple was married from 1999 and 2009, famously becoming the parents of eight children during their 10-year marriage. The pair first welcomed twin girls, Mady and Cara, in 2000, and later welcomed their sextuplets — Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel — four years later. The couple’s twin daughters are 24, while the sextuplets are 21.

Jon claimed Kate lied about the timing of her new romance, hinting that their children spilled the tea to him, and he believed her affair ultimately ended their 10-year marriage.

Jon Gosselin Clapped Back Against Cheating Claims

Photo of Jon Gosselin slammed his ex for branding him as the cheater in his relationship.
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin slammed his ex for branding him as the cheater in his relationship.

"I was labeled a cheater by TLC and Kate for 17 years. Our divorce didn't end because I was cheating. Our divorce ended because I knew she was seeing Steve,” he recounted. "When I left, they just created the narrative that I was cheating and I was moving on and doing other things. All meanwhile, I know these two were still hooking up or doing whatever.”

Jon Gosselin

Jon Gosselin Claimed Kate's Bodyguard Stayed at Their Home

Photo of Jon Gosselin listed out his reasoning for why he believes Kate Gosselin had an affair.
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin listed out his reasoning for why he believes Kate Gosselin had an affair.

The D.J. listed out several clues that pointed to a possible affair between Kate and Steve, including instances where Steve spent the night at their former Pennsylvania home while the family was home.

"I felt it odd that he was sleeping in my house when we were filming. He slept in the basement of my house. I can't protect my wife and my family? That was strange,” he recounted. "I had another incident where she fell and hurt herself on the treadmill. I'm standing right there. I said, 'I'll call an ambulance.' She said, 'No, call Steve.'"

Jon Gosselin Admitted His Marriage Would've Ended Eventually

image of Jon Gosselin said the affair 'destroyed' his marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin said the affair 'destroyed' his marriage.

Although the TV star said the affair “destroyed his marriage,” he acknowledged his relationship with Kate was doomed to fail.

"I got married at 22 years old. You get to know someone and then just either grow together or grow apart,” he recounted. "It may have stretched further, but fame and money just speed it up because it just allows you to build time for yourself and what you want to do."

