or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Kate Gosselin
OK LogoREALITY TV

Kate Gosselin Is 'Open' to Finding Love After Brutal Divorce From Jon: 'She Wants to Meet a Guy Through Friends'

Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Kate Gosselin is 'open' to finding love after her brutal divorce from Jon, according to a source.

By:

April 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin is “open” to finding love after her 2009 divorce from Jon Gosselin, an insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Kate Gosselin was married to Jon Gosselin for 10 years.

Article continues below advertisement

“She has a couple friends and as far as I know she’s not dating anyone,” the source shared. “She wants to meet a guy through friends or the old-fashioned way, in a supermarket or coffee shop.”

Although she is interested in dipping into the dating pool, the insider noted she is “not about the dating apps” after she tried “that route” and hated it.

Kate became a household name in 2007 when her hit TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered. The show followed her and Jon raising twins and sextuplets. After being married for 10 years, the pair split in 2009 and divorced. They ended up entangled in a messy custody battle over their youngest children.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jon Gosselin
Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Jon Gosselin starred with Kate on 'Jon and Kate Plus 8.'

Article continues below advertisement

After Jon, Kate dated entrepreneur Jeff Prescott in 2015. “Jeff and Kate have known each other for over a year,” a source told Us Weekly regarding the pair in January 2015. “They like each other.”

“Jeff is a really, really good guy,” another source dished. “He is very respectful of Kate and her family.”

However, by September 2015, the pair were no longer together.

In 2019, Kate starred on her own reality show, Kate Plus Date in which she teamed up with relationship experts to try to find her a match. The series — which premiered in June 2019 — only made it six episodes before going off the air.

MORE ON:
Kate Gosselin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jon Gosselin
Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Jon Gosselin is currently engaged to Stephanie Lebo.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate ended up leaving the public eye and now lives away from the spotlight.

As OK! reported in November 2024, a source dished on how Kate's life is much different now. “Kate went from being one of the country’s most popular reality stars, even appearing on Dancing With the Stars, to living a quiet life in North Carolina with hardly any friends and only some of her kids to talk to,” they shared. “It’s very sad.”

They noted her new life is “nothing like it once was,” as she used to make money, appear on magazine covers, go on talk shows — things that are now “all gone.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Kate Gosselin is no longer in the public eye.

Kate also remains on bad terms with her son Collin who accused her of physical and emotional abuse. He claimed she verbally lashed out at him, kept him from spending time with his siblings, zip-tyed his limbs together and locked him in a dark basement for hours on end.

In Touch spoke to the first source regarding Kate looking for love.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.