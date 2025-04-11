Kate Gosselin Is 'Open' to Finding Love After Brutal Divorce From Jon: 'She Wants to Meet a Guy Through Friends'
Kate Gosselin is “open” to finding love after her 2009 divorce from Jon Gosselin, an insider shared.
“She has a couple friends and as far as I know she’s not dating anyone,” the source shared. “She wants to meet a guy through friends or the old-fashioned way, in a supermarket or coffee shop.”
Although she is interested in dipping into the dating pool, the insider noted she is “not about the dating apps” after she tried “that route” and hated it.
Kate became a household name in 2007 when her hit TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered. The show followed her and Jon raising twins and sextuplets. After being married for 10 years, the pair split in 2009 and divorced. They ended up entangled in a messy custody battle over their youngest children.
After Jon, Kate dated entrepreneur Jeff Prescott in 2015. “Jeff and Kate have known each other for over a year,” a source told Us Weekly regarding the pair in January 2015. “They like each other.”
“Jeff is a really, really good guy,” another source dished. “He is very respectful of Kate and her family.”
However, by September 2015, the pair were no longer together.
In 2019, Kate starred on her own reality show, Kate Plus Date in which she teamed up with relationship experts to try to find her a match. The series — which premiered in June 2019 — only made it six episodes before going off the air.
- Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Again, Admits She Prefers Someone Who Isn't Famous — Unless It's Her Much Older Celebrity Crush
- Mary-Kate Olsen Is 'Having Fun' Dating After Split From Husband Oliver Sarkozy
- Kelly Clarkson's Inner Circle 'Itching to Set Her Up' After Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'She’s Ready to Get Out There and Have Some Fun'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kate ended up leaving the public eye and now lives away from the spotlight.
As OK! reported in November 2024, a source dished on how Kate's life is much different now. “Kate went from being one of the country’s most popular reality stars, even appearing on Dancing With the Stars, to living a quiet life in North Carolina with hardly any friends and only some of her kids to talk to,” they shared. “It’s very sad.”
They noted her new life is “nothing like it once was,” as she used to make money, appear on magazine covers, go on talk shows — things that are now “all gone.”
Kate also remains on bad terms with her son Collin who accused her of physical and emotional abuse. He claimed she verbally lashed out at him, kept him from spending time with his siblings, zip-tyed his limbs together and locked him in a dark basement for hours on end.
In Touch spoke to the first source regarding Kate looking for love.