Kate Gosselin Is 'Open' to Finding Love After Brutal Divorce From Jon: 'She Wants to Meet a Guy Through Friends'

“She has a couple friends and as far as I know she’s not dating anyone,” the source shared. “She wants to meet a guy through friends or the old-fashioned way, in a supermarket or coffee shop.”

Although she is interested in dipping into the dating pool, the insider noted she is “not about the dating apps” after she tried “that route” and hated it.

Kate became a household name in 2007 when her hit TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered. The show followed her and Jon raising twins and sextuplets. After being married for 10 years, the pair split in 2009 and divorced. They ended up entangled in a messy custody battle over their youngest children.