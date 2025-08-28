REALITY TV NEWS Kate Gosselin Says Jon Gosselin Divorce Didn't 'Turn Out Well' for Their Kids: 'I Wanted It to Be Peaceful' Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin said her divorce from Jon didn't 'turn out well' for their kids in a new TikTok Live. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Kate Gosselin reflected on her 2009 divorce from Jon Gosselin during a TikTok Live on Wednesday, August 27. During the stream, she detailed how she and her former husband could’ve done things differently when parting ways.

Kate Gosselin Wanted a 'Peaceful' Divorce

Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram Kate Gosselin acknowledged her divorce from Jon was tough on their children.

“I don’t know if you have kids or don’t have kids, but I just, I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly,” Kate said. “And I didn’t buy into all the drama and the hate, and the ugly. And I had kids involved, so I wanted it to be as peaceful for them as I possibly could.” Although she noted she had the best intentions, Kate detailed how the divorce was toughest on their children. “I did not hire an attorney that wanted to stir up trouble; I just wanted it to be peaceful, and I wanted the best for my kids,” she shared. “A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids, but I did my best. We just got through it to the best of our ability.” She added the whole thing “could’ve been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice.”

Kate Joins TikTok

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin recently joined TikTok.

Jon and Kate starred on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented their lives with their twin daughters and sextuplets. The show premiered in 2007 and lasted for five seasons. After Jon and Kate split, the show was renamed Kate Plus 8 and spent another six seasons on the air before coming to an end in 2017. Although Kate recently joined TikTok, OK! reported social media users were dragging her for joining the platform after years away from the spotlight. In a recent post, Kate talked to fans and assured them she had an official account and was "just waiting for TikTok to verify" her. "It is my account. There's going to be a lot of dogs on it, and kids, but mostly dogs and me. I'm in my German shepherd dog mom era. Is that how they say it? You know what I mean," she added. "Anyway, it's me. Just wanted to let you know."

Kate Slammed for Being on TikTok

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin was slammed for joining TikTok.

In the comments section, people went at her, with one person stating she’s “still fighting for relevancy." "Someone really needs money," another individual wrote, while a third insisted being on TikTok "isn’t going to go well for her." "Oh lady this is a very bad idea. The internet is different now and it is forever. We won't ever forget," another social media user wrote, referring to allegations Jon and some of her kids made about her. "Oh, I don’t think TikTok is going to go the way she hopes 😬," another user agreed.

Collin Gosselin's Accusations Against Kate

