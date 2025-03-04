Kate Gosselin Renews Nursing License Following Abuse Allegations From Son Collin

Kate Gosselin is making moves following family drama with her son, as she has renewed her nursing license in North Carolina.

Gosselin’s license, which was set to expire on October 31, is now valid through March 31, 2027, according to The Sun . The famous mother first obtained her nursing license in August 1997, ten years before becoming a reality star.

He added he was in that room “most of the day,” where he was kept “away” from his siblings. Collin also alleged he “never really went outside,” as he was basically trapped in the basement.

"She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside," Collin shared in an interview at the time. "My mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me."

Collin Gosselin is open to reconnecting with his mom if she were to come forward with the truth about his abuse allegations.

Collin also alleged his mother was physically and verbally “aggressive” to him when he was a child and kept him on medication that made him feel “like a zombie.”

In 2016, the Jon and Kate Plus 8 matriarch shared Collin went to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in Philadelphia due to him becoming violent and trying to attack family members sat home. Collin had a different story, though, claiming he told a teacher at school he was being abused, which led Kate to send him away.

"I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out," he said in an episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s.